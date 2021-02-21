Logo
Entertainment

Marc D’Amelio roasts Charli superfan who asked to date her on Twitter

Published: 21/Feb/2021 23:20

by Julian Young
Charli Marc DAmelio Blended
Instagram: charlidamelio / marcdamelio

Charli D'Amelio

A Charli D’Amelio superfan has been left red-faced on Twitter after he tried to ask the TikTok superstar out on a date, only to be brutally shut down at every turn by the internet celebrity’s hilarious dad, Marc.

The D’Amelio sisters — Dixie and Charli — have become two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, and have amassed over 150 million followers (combined) since they started creating short-form content on the platform.

They’ve also accumulated a dedicated fan-base, although some fans don’t always agree with how the two live their lives.

Despite some bumps in the road, the sisters generally enjoy interacting with their passionate supporters. One extremely hopeful fan — looking to score a date with Charli by asking her father for permission — ended up getting shut down by Marc D’Amelio and roasted by the internet in the process.

On February 20, a Twitter user by the name of ‘Rogan Bode’ tweeted at Charli’s father, Marc. Getting straight to the point, he asked superstar’s dad “Can I date your daughter?”

Despite being straightforward, Marc did not appear entertained by the fan’s blunt request. “You mean may I date your daughter?” he responded, pointing out the grammatical error in Bode’s tweet, and then told the fan to “Try again.”

Even after that response, the fan seemed unbothered and tried again (using proper grammar this time): “May I date your daughter?” Despite the wording, the fan was still rejected, and Charli’s father responded with a simple “No.”

Another rejection didn’t stop Bode from trying again.

He tweeted back at Marc and said “Please. If you look at my TikTok you can see how nice of a guy I am Marc.” Charli’s father did not appreciate that response either, and blasted him again: “Marc? We are on a first-name basis? Try again.”

Even after facing rejection a third time, the fan was not ready to give up. “Mr. D’Amelio. I would be honored to drive down to LA. Meet the D’Amelio family. And take Charli on a romantic first date. Is that alright with you?”

Unfortunately, Charli’s father didn’t think his final effort was worth a response, and simply chose not to reply. In Marc’s absence, other Twitter users took to flaming the fan over his rejections.

“[He’s] down real bad,” one user joked.

Another replied “Man you messed up big time,” and a third user speculated the whole exchange was an attempt to gain a bit of internet clout: “Man is desperate for some TikTok fame.” Another user pointed out that Bode’s profile included photoshopped images of himself with Charli, which probably didn’t help his case.

Unfortunately for the eager fan, he not only missed out on a date with Charli, but will have to deal with the internet roasting him over the hilarious attempts to convince Marc to give him a chance with his daughter.

Entertainment

Adin Ross hits back at “scamming” accusations over Corinna Kopf hot tub stream

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:29

by Theo Salaun
adin ross corinna kopf
Twitter, @adinross / Twitter, @CorinnaKopf

Adin Ross has been taking over the Twitch streaming world, but is now going on a break after lashing back at fans who accused him of scamming them over a romantic hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf. 

The Ross saga is a complicated one. Originally an NBA 2K streamer who gained enough clout to play with LeBron James’ son, FaZe Bronny, and actually speak to the NBA Hall of Famer on stream — Ross has since, quite literally, gone Hollywood.

Breaking up with his girlfriend and going from Florida back to Los Angeles, California, Ross kicked things off with a few streamed shenanigans that his followers were quite fond of. His welcoming party? A hot tub stream with Kopf and Julia Rose.

Within a few days, Ross had broken new ground on his Twitch stream as he and Kopf promised to kiss if enough fans subscribed (which they did). Within a few days of that, Ross failed to follow through on promises of another hot tub stream, consequently spurring a wave of backlash and “scammer” accusations that he was none too fond of.

Alluding to the various angry messages hurled his way, Ross clarified that “nobody scammed, bro” and called into question the allegations that he “changed and s**t.” In the same message, he explained that he would be taking a hiatus from streaming until he was on his “own setup.”

In Tinseltown, streaming from Kopf’s room and from bath tubs, it appears that Ross is dissatisfied with streaming for angry fans if the setting is outside of his control. In response to all of the backlash he’s received, he shared that people ‘pissed him off’ and gave a simple message to his “fake” fans: ‘f**k you for real.’

Overall, fans have fluctuated between supportive and not so supportive, with some explaining the context for those that missed all the drama. People don’t really know why the second hot tub stream didn’t happen, but many are understanding that streamers don’t deserve hate simply because of a missed stream.

Meanwhile, as others compare Kopf to Adin’s ex-girlfriend, a separate group have gone in the opposite direction — comparing Ross to Kopf’s ex, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney.

At the moment, it remains unclear how the dust will settle. Ross is evidently upset with fans who were quick to attack him and is putting content on hold as he figures out if he’ll set up his own stream in LA (or possibly back in Florida).

From Twitter replies to his statement, it appears that most fans are simply excited for the streamer and want to see more of him and Kopf. Until he gets his own stream set up, they may need to wait.