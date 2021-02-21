Marc D’Amelio roasts Charli superfan who asked to date her on Twitter

A Charli D’Amelio superfan has been left red-faced on Twitter after he tried to ask the TikTok superstar out on a date, only to be brutally shut down at every turn by the internet celebrity’s hilarious dad, Marc.

The D’Amelio sisters — Dixie and Charli — have become two of TikTok’s biggest superstars, and have amassed over 150 million followers (combined) since they started creating short-form content on the platform.

They’ve also accumulated a dedicated fan-base, although some fans don’t always agree with how the two live their lives.

Despite some bumps in the road, the sisters generally enjoy interacting with their passionate supporters. One extremely hopeful fan — looking to score a date with Charli by asking her father for permission — ended up getting shut down by Marc D’Amelio and roasted by the internet in the process.

You mean may I date your daughter?Try again. — Marc D'Amelio (@marcdamelio) February 20, 2021

On February 20, a Twitter user by the name of ‘Rogan Bode’ tweeted at Charli’s father, Marc. Getting straight to the point, he asked superstar’s dad “Can I date your daughter?”

Despite being straightforward, Marc did not appear entertained by the fan’s blunt request. “You mean may I date your daughter?” he responded, pointing out the grammatical error in Bode’s tweet, and then told the fan to “Try again.”

Even after that response, the fan seemed unbothered and tried again (using proper grammar this time): “May I date your daughter?” Despite the wording, the fan was still rejected, and Charli’s father responded with a simple “No.”

Marc? We are on a first name basis? Try again. — Marc D'Amelio (@marcdamelio) February 20, 2021

Another rejection didn’t stop Bode from trying again.

He tweeted back at Marc and said “Please. If you look at my TikTok you can see how nice of a guy I am Marc.” Charli’s father did not appreciate that response either, and blasted him again: “Marc? We are on a first-name basis? Try again.”

Even after facing rejection a third time, the fan was not ready to give up. “Mr. D’Amelio. I would be honored to drive down to LA. Meet the D’Amelio family. And take Charli on a romantic first date. Is that alright with you?”

Mr. D’Amelio. I would be honored to drive down to LA. Meet the D’Amelio family. And take Charli on a romantic first date. Is that alright with you? — Rogan Bode (@roganbode) February 20, 2021

Unfortunately, Charli’s father didn’t think his final effort was worth a response, and simply chose not to reply. In Marc’s absence, other Twitter users took to flaming the fan over his rejections.

“[He’s] down real bad,” one user joked.

Another replied “Man you messed up big time,” and a third user speculated the whole exchange was an attempt to gain a bit of internet clout: “Man is desperate for some TikTok fame.” Another user pointed out that Bode’s profile included photoshopped images of himself with Charli, which probably didn’t help his case.

Unfortunately for the eager fan, he not only missed out on a date with Charli, but will have to deal with the internet roasting him over the hilarious attempts to convince Marc to give him a chance with his daughter.