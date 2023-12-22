Jimin celebrates BTS Army with solo song ‘Closer Than This’

Jimin released a brand new solo song and music video for “Closer Than This,” dedicated to BTS Army.

Jimin recently entered mandatory military service, a requirement for all young men in South Korea. While he and his fellow BTS performers will be away from the spotlight for the next 18 months, that doesn’t mean their music careers are on pause.

Ahead of their military entrance ceremony, BTS reunited for what will be the last time until their service is completed. There were tears, hugs, and heartfelt messages to BTS Army. The musical impact the band has had on their adoring fans is immense.

Coming off his departure, Jimin’s musical career continues with the release of a brand new solo song and its accompanying music video. As with all BTS members, the better part of 2023 was likely used to prep for the inevitable send-off.

Youtube: HYBE Labels Jimin celebrates the BTS Army in new video

Jimin’s new video “Closer Than This” is a love letter to BTS Army

BTS member Jimin has released a brand new solo song titled “Closer Than This,” the video for which serves as a love letter to the BTS Army. The clip opens in the studio, as Jimin and his collaborators workshop lyrics. “I’m going to try recording with my lyrics,” quipped the singer.

“We’ve come this far in just a blink of an eye / We walked it together, alongside each other,” Jimin sings. While the song’s lyrics certainly lean into love-song territory, the sentiment stretches beyond those borders to include fandom and platonic relationships.

The video then morphs into a scrapbook and shows various photographs of fans meeting and crowding around the band. Concert footage is also mingled in to underscore the band’s tremendous success over the last decade.

“Closer Than This” is the latest in a string of 2023 releases. On March 24, Jimin released a much-lauded EP called FACE, featuring such global smashes as “Like Crazy” and “Set Me Free Pt. 2.” A remix EP followed soon after.

