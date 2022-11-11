JustaMinx says AirBnB banned her account after home invasion

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Twitch streamer ‘JustaMinx’ has claimed that AirBnB banned her account after her stay at one of their properties was interrupted by a terrifying home invasion.

JustaMinx is a popular Irish streamer whose return to broadcasting has been disrupted by some fairly frightening occurrences.

On November 3, Minx claimed that the AirBnB she was staying in was broken into by two men purportedly living beneath the property.

That’s not all; Minx’s two cats also went missing during this time and hid underneath the home, with the streamer and local law enforcement then discovering a cache of illicit materials that the intruders had purportedly stored there.

Minx claimed that the intruders showed back up to the AirBnB after the invasion and threatened her, and were allegedly “hacking IP addresses” using the home’s Wi-Fi connection.

JustaMinx’s AirBnB account purportedly banned after home broken into

Although the broadcaster has since found both of her cats (who are safe and healthy), Minx claims that she’s now looking for another place to live in the interim. However, the hunt has been a difficult one, given that AirBnB has seemingly banned her account.

Minx made this claim in a tweet on November 10, saying that the service has also prevented her from booking anywhere within a 300 kilometer radius.

“Finding a new place and moving again has been stressful,” the streamer wrote. “Especially with not being able to get a refund on the current house I’m in and AirBnB banning my account and not letting me book anywhere in a 300 km radius. Grateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties.”

For now, Minx is focusing on finding a new place to live while she deals with the current situation at her AirBnB. Fans are sending her an outpouring of support during this time.

This news follows Minx’s claims that she was kicked out of the OpTic team house and given 24 hours to vacate the premises.

AirBnB spokesperson responds amid JustaMinx ban claims

Dexerto reached out to AirBnB for comment regarding Minx’s latest claims.

A spokesperson for the company responded that there is no way to ascertain if Minx’s allegations are true based on the information that the streamer has provided thus far and without her legal name.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more information on this ongoing story.