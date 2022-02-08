JustaMinx hit with second Twitch ban over “derogatory slur”

Popular Twitch star JustaMinx has been suspended from the Amazon-owned streaming platform for a “derogatory slur,” after she jokingly used the word “cracker” several times on-stream.

JustaMinx, 25, has been temporarily banned from Twitch for the second time in as many years. Her surprise suspension is reportedly due to her use of the word “cracker,” a term Twitch has previously ruled to be a “derogatory slur,” in a previous stream.

The Irish streaming star leaves behind 1.9 million followers now without access to her channel and VODs.

She has been banned for seven days and will be free to stream again on February 14. JustaMinx said: “Well shiver me timbers, I’m banned for a derogatory slur.”

well shiver me timbers im banned for a derogatory slur…. — minx (@JustaMinx) February 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time JustaMinx has found herself on the wrong end of a Twitch ban for her on-stream comments either.

The star’s first suspension, which came way back in December 2020, was due to her use of the words “virgin, simp, and incel”. These words had been added to Twitch’s Terms of Service as “hateful slurs” that same month, and led to her receiving her first channel strike.

JustaMinx enjoyed an explosion of popularity in 2021, climbing to a mammoth 1.9 million-strong following on the famous Amazon-owned streaming site.

This is a developing story…