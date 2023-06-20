JustAMinx left “shaking” after calling police due to strangers banging on her door

JustAMinx has been left terrified after three men allegedly showed up banging on her front door, resulting in the police being called.

When not in the boxing ring, JustAMinx is most famous for her variety streams these days, boasting an enormous two million followers on Twitch, with another one million on Instagram.

The popular content creator recently made her boxing debut in 2022, as part of the first-ever female influencer boxing match at Creator Clash 1.

However, JustAMinx has experienced her fair share of traumatic experiences as of late. From admitting to dealing with alcoholism to showing up to streams with a bloodied face, it’s been a turbulent period. Now, JustAMinx’s latest experience has resulted in a phone call to the police.

This week, three men allegedly showed up on her doorstep demanding to be let in. The men supposedly “slammed” on the front door for approximately three minutes, before eerily claiming “I know you’re in there”.

“I’m shaking like a f****** leaf right now,” the streamer posted to Twitter on June 20, shortly after the incident.

Initially thinking it was a viewer from stream, JustAMinx called the police. However, police were unable to find the men upon arrival, with two police cars searching the area to no avail.

A neighbor later informed the streamer that the men had seemingly been doing the same to other houses, leaving JustAMinx uncertain as to what they had intended.

Fans were left shocked by the incident, sharing their concerns on Twitter.

“Holy f*** stay safe my guy that’s terrifying,” one user tweeted. Another posted “Yeah you 100% need to get a Ring camera.”

JustAMinx went on to explain that while she does have cameras all around her house, the front one is currently not working. “Need to fix that,” she admitted.

In a time where crazed fans are stream sniping to new extremes, even setting cars on fire to get attention, the most popular figures can never be too cautious.

For now, we’re just glad to know that JustAMinx is safe and hope she recovers from the traumatic ordeal. For more news on the streamer, be sure to check out our page here.