Twitch may have accidentally revealed Pokimane’s streaming future

Popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys sparked rumors that she was switching to YouTube after announcing that her contract with Twitch had expired – and Twitch themselves may have leaked her decision early.

On January 31, Pokimane announced that her Twitch contract had expired, saying that the “next chapter” of her career would be revealed on February 8.

YouTube then began seemingly teasing a Pokimane signing in the form of a Wordle puzzle, further sparking speculation that she would be leaving the Amazon-owned platform.

Now, Twitch may have just her decision slip with the announcement of its new Advertising Certification program, Twitch Gameplan.

We are excited to launch our first Twitch Advertising Certification program, Twitch Gameplan An interactive learning experience, designed to help media agencies & brands level up their advertising on Twitchhttps://t.co/NISrUAIxg0 — Damian Burns (@damianburns) February 4, 2022

Did Twitch leak Pokimane’s streaming decision?

According to Damian Burns, the Senior Vice President of Twitch Europe, Twitch Gamelan is an “interactive learning experience, designed to help media agencies & brands level up their advertising on Twitch.”

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch chat played Smash Ultimate online and actually ended up winning

On the announcement website, Twitch outlined its February 15 launch plans, which notably includes “exclusive interviews with our most followed female streamer Pokimane and Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park.”

Could this mean that Twitch has already resigned Pokimane and that’s why she’s partaking in the launch of Gameplan? We’ll have to see, but it’s unlikely that want Pokimane to be involved if she just switched streaming sites.

YouTube has been making plenty of big moves in recent months. Notably, they signed Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman and Ludwig to contracts with many more in the works.

With Valkyrae resigning with them, Pokimane could be a huge addition to their ranks, and one of the biggest we’ve seen since Ninja and Shroud switched for Mixer.

Advertisement

Read More: Jidion reveals shock Pokimane collab after Twitch hate raid drama

Still, this new development may put a switch to YouTube in jeopardy, but we’ll have to wait and see once Pokimane reveals for herself what’s next for her career once she makes her announcement on February 8.