Fans concerned after JustAMinx streams with two black eyes & broken nose

Fans of Twitch streamer JustAMinx were concerned after she went live with two black eyes and a busted nose, leaving viewers wondering what happened.

JustAMinx is a popular Irish streamer on Twitch, where she boasts two million followers.

In 2022, Minx made her boxing debut at Creator Clash, where she took home the victory in the first-ever official women’s influencer-boxing match.

Despite her history with the ‘sweet science,’ fans were left baffled after she suddenly appeared in a disheveled state on June 14, 2023, with two badly bruised eyes and a cut on her nose during a broadcast.

JustAMinx sparks panic from fans after streaming with black eyes

The mass confusion first began on June 9, when JustAMinx posted a selfie to Twitter, where she boasted a few cuts on her nose and lips. “My face hurts,” she captioned the picture.

She’s been streaming over the past several days since, with the injuries to her face seemingly increasing each time she went live.

Things escalated when she streamed on June 14, boasting severely swollen eyes and a crushed nose. This immediately sparked a panic among viewers, who were quick to ask what had happened to her on social media.

Although she’s certainly received some battle scars, Minx claims that no, she was not “jumped” — instead, this is a result of her boxing training, which she’s carried on with over the past several months despite one of her most recent fights getting canceled due to Visa issues.

According to Minx, she came home “absolutely wrecked” after a training session earlier this month. She laid down and began to feel lightheaded, allegedly seeing ‘kaleidoscope-like’ shapes and colors. Minx was initially worried as she is epileptic, meaning that she does suffer from occasional seizures.

“The last thing I remember is freaking the f*ck out and looking up to the ceiling [being] like, ‘Please don’t have a seizure. I just remember waking up. …I look down, and my top is covered in f*cking blood.”

She also explained that she is anemic, a condition that means she bruises more easily (and more intensely) than other people.

JustAMinx begins discussing her injuries at the 14:15 mark in the video below.

Despite confirming that her nose is indeed broken, Minx went on to assure fans of her general well-being. For the moment, it appears intense boxing training will have to take a backseat while her nose continues healing.