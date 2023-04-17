JustAMinx explains why MF & DAZN X Series 6 fight was canceled

Irish Twitch streamer JustAMinx has explained why her upcoming fight against YouTuber Fangs was canceled last minute.

JustAMinx first made her boxing debut back in 2022, marking the first-ever female influencer boxing match at Creator Clash 1.

Touching gloves with TikToker Yodeling Haley, the fight resulted in a fourth-round KO for the Irish Twitch star, and ever since, she’s been itching to back in the ring.

Minx finally signed a deal to go to blows with YouTuber and OnlyFans model Fangs on April 21. However, just a week out before fight night, the 26-year-old announced her bout has been canceled.

JustAMinx explains why her fight was canceled

After almost a year since her last fight, Minx was ready to step into the ring with Fangs after signing a deal earlier in 2023.

Although, in an April 16 tweet, she revealed her upcoming bout was scrapped — explaining she was forced to back out due to issues with the U.S embassy.

“Got unlucky with the embassy,” she wrote. They said it’d take two weeks to get my passport back but it’s sadly been more than a month now.”

“I’ll see you guys on the next card,” Minx added.

After already having two prior fights scrapped, thankfully, Fangs will still be getting in the ring come April 21 — with music artist Alaena Vampira stepping in as the replacement fighter.

“Yeah, I wasn’t gonna let her down again,” said Misfits organizer MamsTaylor. “Also, Vampira is a bad ass too. Should be a great fight.”

Nevertheless, it looks like it won’t be the end of Minx’s boxing run, as she’s still keen to fight. While it’s unlikely we’ll see her fight on the May 13 undercard of KSI vs Joe Fournier in London, there’s a chance she might make her Misfits debut in Nashville on the Series 008 card in June.