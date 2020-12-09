Lil Yachty apologizes to Bryce Hall over Addison Rae ‘E-ER’ verse

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has apologized to TikTok star Bryce Hall over a reference he made to Hall’s girlfriend and TikTok sensation Addison Rae in a verse of his hit song E-ER with DJ Scheme, Ski Mask the Slump God and Danny Towers.

Since Bryce and Addison finally confirmed that they are once again dating, fans have been absolutely ecstatic at the news, and the two have been proudly showing each other off to the world.

Now, though, there has been a bit of beef between Bryce and famous rapper Lil Yachty, after fans realized that he mentioned Addison in a song — and it wasn’t particularly savory, either.

After the beef escalated throughout the opening days of December, the two decided to pair up on the NELK Boys’ Twitch stream and talk it out — and Yachty apologized over the situation.

With NELK’s Kyle Forgeard wanting to squash the beef, he managed to bring them together to settle their differences.

After some back and forth jokes between the two, Yachty finally bit the bullet and apologized for what had gone down.

“If I woke up and somebody said some shit about my b**ch, I would probably feel a type of way,” the rapper said. “So I apologize for the simple fact of I’m a man, you’re a man, and that is your girl. I don’t want to have any reason to disrespect you. And I f**k with Addison!”

Yachty did clarify that he wrote the verse a few months ago before they were actually together, but that he understands where Bryce’s frustration is coming from.

It seems there’s no more legitimate beef between the two, but they made several jokes about putting together a boxing match to make some money — so this might not be the last time we see these two on-screen together.