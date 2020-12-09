Logo
Lil Yachty apologizes to Bryce Hall over Addison Rae ‘E-ER’ verse

Published: 9/Dec/2020 16:46

by Jacob Hale
bryce hall and lil yachty beef
Instagram: brycehall, lilyachty

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has apologized to TikTok star Bryce Hall over a reference he made to Hall’s girlfriend and TikTok sensation Addison Rae in a verse of his hit song E-ER with DJ Scheme, Ski Mask the Slump God and Danny Towers.

Since Bryce and Addison finally confirmed that they are once again dating, fans have been absolutely ecstatic at the news, and the two have been proudly showing each other off to the world.

Now, though, there has been a bit of beef between Bryce and famous rapper Lil Yachty, after fans realized that he mentioned Addison in a song — and it wasn’t particularly savory, either.

After the beef escalated throughout the opening days of December, the two decided to pair up on the NELK Boys’ Twitch stream and talk it out — and Yachty apologized over the situation.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae halloween joker harley quinn
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce and Addison have finally confirmed that they’re back together.

With NELK’s Kyle Forgeard wanting to squash the beef, he managed to bring them together to settle their differences.

After some back and forth jokes between the two, Yachty finally bit the bullet and apologized for what had gone down.

“If I woke up and somebody said some shit about my b**ch, I would probably feel a type of way,” the rapper said. “So I apologize for the simple fact of I’m a man, you’re a man, and that is your girl. I don’t want to have any reason to disrespect you. And I f**k with Addison!”

Yachty did clarify that he wrote the verse a few months ago before they were actually together, but that he understands where Bryce’s frustration is coming from.

It seems there’s no more legitimate beef between the two, but they made several jokes about putting together a boxing match to make some money — so this might not be the last time we see these two on-screen together.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.