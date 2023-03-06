Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch & MrBeast win big at 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

Internet stars Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, MrBeast, and more all won big awards during Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon has held the Kid’s Choice awards for over 30 years, giving awards to a wide variety of talent in the process.

With the rise of internet influencers, an increasing number of TikTokers and YouTubers have managed to win awards.

This year, TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch, as well as YouTube philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, brought home awards during the event.

Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch & MrBeast bring home awards

For the third time since her rise to fame, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio beat out elder sister Dixie, Addison Rae, Miranda Sings, Gracies Corner, and Kids Diana Show as Favorite Female Creator of the year.

Over the last year, Charli has continued to provide content for her 150M fans on TikTok while starring in a Hulu TV show focusing on her family.

During her acceptance speech, Charli managed to get away from the slime by tricking her boyfriend, Landon Barker, into getting hit with it instead.

When it comes to everyone’s Favorite Social Music Star, Bella Poarch beat out Jojo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Oliver Tree, and others to bring home the award for 2023.

Known for her infamous song Build a B*tch, Bella has continued to collaborate with some of the internet’s biggest stars, including Ludwig, Valkyrae, Mizkif, and others.

On the YouTube side of things, MrBeast brought home the Favorite Male Creator award for the second time in a row, beating out Ninja, Ryans World, Austin Creed, and more.

The Nickelodeon website has the rest of this year’s Kids Choice Awards winners, but for more news and other viral stories — head over to our entertainment section.