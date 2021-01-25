Logo
JoJo Siwa reveals she was swatted after coming out

Published: 25/Jan/2021 19:09

by Virginia Glaze
Unsplash, AJ Colores / YouTube, It's JoJo Siwa

YouTuber and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa came out on January 22 — but while the internet was busy celebrating her announcement, Siwa herself was dealing with a frightening swatting situation.

JoJo Siwa is one of the biggest influencers among young people; boasting over 12 million subscribers on YouTube, Siwa has become a veritable icon for kids due to her bubbly personality, positive messages, high-energy pop songs, and rainbow-studded outfits.

However, it wasn’t her style that took over the net on January 22 — instead, it was her official “coming out” announcement, which she had previously teased by uploading a TikTok of herself lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

JoJo confirmed what many fans had suspected by uploading a photo of herself wearing a shirt she’d been given by her cousin, which boasted lettering that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

Needless to say, the internet went wild with excitement over Siwa’s announcement — but it seems that the weekend went in an entirely different direction for Siwa, herself.

According to the YouTuber, police had been called to her home in a classic case of “swatting” in wake of her big reveal, leading to a terrifying moment during what should have been a celebratory time for the singer.

“Our house got swatted,” she explained during an Instagram Live stream. “We were at our house and all of the sudden, there were a whole bunch of police telling us to come outside the house. And we didn’t know why. …The police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim, and then all of the sudden, paparazzi came around the corner.”

Siwa seemed to claim that the swatting had been carried out due to a call from paparazzi, who may have hoped to be the first to snap some photos of the star after her announcement.

While this claim has yet to be confirmed, it’s obvious that swatting is never okay under any circumstances. Swatting refers to prank calls that aim to send a number of armed police offers to a person’s home address, usually with allegations that the target is breaking the law or endangering others.

While it was no doubt a traumatizing experience for Siwa, she’s maintaining a positive attitude and hopes the caller will face consequences for their actions.

The star also revealed she’d filmed the whole ordeal and will upload the video to her YouTube channel sometime in the near future.

Why is TikTok glitching? Users report strange bugs

Published: 25/Jan/2021 17:48 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 17:50

by Georgina Smith
The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok

TikTok users have been reporting strange bugs on January 25, with some glitches prevents people from watching more than a few videos in a row, others seeing a particular glitch involving green and black pixels.

Particularly over the past year, TikTok has become an absolute hub of activity, with millions flocking to the app each day to post and view content, using their For You Page to discover new trends and sounds.

With so many users and new features being added all the time, it’s expected that there will be the occasional technical hitch. In May 2020, some users found that they weren’t even able to open the app, leading to some panicked posts on social media.

This time it seems that rather than having trouble opening the app, people are experiencing bizarre glitches when watching videos, that either block the screen or leave them unable to play videos altogether.

The issues only seem to be happening for certain people and does not seem to be an issue affecting the app as a whole.

As for why the glitches are happening – that is yet unclear, as TikTok support have not currently released any statements regarding the issue.

While it says on the iOs App Store that TikTok was last updated on January 21, on the Google Play store it says it was last updated on January 24, but whether that’s anything to do with the reported glitches at all is not confirmed.

Phone with TikTok loading screen
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok has a variety of interesting features.

How to fix TikTok glitches

While it does appear that this is an issue affecting more than just a few users, it could be worth running through the troubleshooting steps that TikTok suggests on their website to see if it will help restore the operation of the app and allow you to watch videos again. They suggest:

  • Restarting the app, or your whole device.
  • Check your internet connection.
  • Clear your cache (Go to the ‘Me’ tab, click the three dots to open settings, scroll down to the clear cache button.)

There’s no guarantee that these steps will solve any issues you may be having, but as the current glitch issue does not seem to be affecting all users, it may help you establish whether your issue is a part of this wider outage.

It’s likely that these issues will be resolved soon, and many users are awaiting the return of their functional FYPs so they can carry on scrolling through content as normal.