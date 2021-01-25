 Why is TikTok glitching? Users report strange bugs - Dexerto
Why is TikTok glitching? Users report strange bugs

Published: 25/Jan/2021 17:48 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 17:50

by Georgina Smith
The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok users have been reporting strange bugs on January 25, with some glitches prevents people from watching more than a few videos in a row, others seeing a particular glitch involving green and black pixels.

Particularly over the past year, TikTok has become an absolute hub of activity, with millions flocking to the app each day to post and view content, using their For You Page to discover new trends and sounds.

With so many users and new features being added all the time, it’s expected that there will be the occasional technical hitch. In May 2020, some users found that they weren’t even able to open the app, leading to some panicked posts on social media.

This time it seems that rather than having trouble opening the app, people are experiencing bizarre glitches when watching videos, that either block the screen or leave them unable to play videos altogether.

The issues only seem to be happening for certain people and does not seem to be an issue affecting the app as a whole.

As for why the glitches are happening – that is yet unclear, as TikTok support have not currently released any statements regarding the issue.

While it says on the iOs App Store that TikTok was last updated on January 21, on the Google Play store it says it was last updated on January 24, but whether that’s anything to do with the reported glitches at all is not confirmed.

How to fix TikTok glitches

While it does appear that this is an issue affecting more than just a few users, it could be worth running through the troubleshooting steps that TikTok suggests on their website to see if it will help restore the operation of the app and allow you to watch videos again. They suggest:

  • Restarting the app, or your whole device.
  • Check your internet connection.
  • Clear your cache (Go to the ‘Me’ tab, click the three dots to open settings, scroll down to the clear cache button.)

There’s no guarantee that these steps will solve any issues you may be having, but as the current glitch issue does not seem to be affecting all users, it may help you establish whether your issue is a part of this wider outage.

It’s likely that these issues will be resolved soon, and many users are awaiting the return of their functional FYPs so they can carry on scrolling through content as normal.

Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman explain why MKBHD is a “great” tech YouTuber

Published: 25/Jan/2021 12:13

by Georgina Smith
In episode 1600 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and scientist Lex Fridman praised MKBHD a.k.a. Marques Brownlee for being a “great” tech YouTuber, saying “he’s so smooth.”

Marques Brownlee is a hugely popular tech YouTuber, known for his in-depth reviews of the latest huge releases in technology, with over 13.5 million subscribers on his channel.

MKBHD, as he’s otherwise known, is constantly hot on the heels of any new trend in the market, and produces high-quality videos that show off new designs in their best light, garnering him a large following on the platform.

Marques Brownlee 2020 Macbook M1 Chip
YouTube: Marques Brownlee
Marques is known for reviewing the hottest releases in tech.

Joe Rogan invited scientist Lex Fridman to his podcast, and given that he’s an AI researcher who focuses on autonomous vehicles and human-robot interaction, it was only natural that the conversation would soon turn to technology.

Rogan had commented on the fact that Fridman is an “Android guy,” saying, he’s “committed to that platform,” though the podcaster revealed that he is on the other end of the spectrum, having become invested in the “Apple ecosystem” thanks to features like AirDrop.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on MKBHD

They then quickly moved on to discussing the new Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra, which Marques Brownlee recently reviewed.

“MKBHD had a great review of the Ultra. He makes it very exciting,” Joe said, with Lex replying, ‘he makes everything exciting.”

Topic starts at 21:30

Lex went on to comment on his favorite part of MKBHD’s videos, saying, “everything just looks super sharp and crisp and sexy. Just everything, I just wanna buy all of whatever he’s [showing.]”

“He’s so smooth,” Joe remarked, also saying that Marquez is an “Android guy” like a lot of other tech YouTubers.

Marquez himself has even been on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast before back in 2018 in episode 1186, where the pair discussed a range of topics including issues they both have with Apple.

Rogan has clearly not lost interest in the MKBHD since then, as the tech YouTuber’s following is only continuing to grow.