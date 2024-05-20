JoJo Siwa’s 21st birthday goes viral as influencer gets drunk at Disney

JoJo Siwa is going viral after she celebrated by drinking on her 21st birthday with Tyler Cameron at Epcot, Disney.

JoJo Siwa turned 21 years old on May 19 and celebrated by drinking around the world at Epcot, Disney.

Though she said in a previous interview that she’d be throwing herself an “everything but alcohol” party, the artist and influencer was recorded by a fan enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

While JoJo sat at a picnic table with fans, she was joined by her Special Forces co-star, Tyler Cameron, who was seemingly ordering another drink.

As she waited, the influencer asked her fans if they knew the lyrics to her most recent song, ‘Karma.’

She then ushered them into singing what they knew. However, they needed a bit of help, as they weren’t well-versed in the lyrics.

Some fans did finish the words to the chorus, though, as JoJo sang along with them. “Thou shall not lie, thou shall not cheat,” the artist and fans murmured.

Netizens who saw the viral videos of JoJo enjoying her 21st birthday were quick to comment on how well she markets herself. “She slays as her own PR team period,” wrote one viewer.

Others commented on her being intoxicated. “Drunk jojo is such a vibe,” quipped one. “Honestly, what a great 21st,” added another.

The influencer also uploaded a TikTok of herself “drunk as f*ck” on her birthday. As she laughed with her “liquor spread” in the background, she showed off the bruise under her eye from allegedly getting punched.

In her video, she was also sure to promote ‘Karma,’ for which she received harsh criticism when she debuted the song’s choreography. Feedback was so bad, that some agreed that it was the “worst dance move in history.”

Though her song has given her negative reviews from users on the internet, JoJo seems to be moving forward and enjoying performing her choreography almost anywhere she goes.

However, it seems as though fans only caught a glimpse of the lyrical side of ‘Karma’ while she celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney, as she kept her dance moves out of the festivities.