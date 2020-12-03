 Fans rally as Sykkuno, Dream, and more are snubbed by Twitter Verified - Dexerto
Fans rally as Sykkuno, Dream, and more are snubbed by Twitter Verified

Published: 3/Dec/2020 11:44

by Georgina Smith
Sykkuno next to CallMeCarson alongside the Twitter logo
On December 2, Twitter rolled out a huge mass verification, where many accounts of top gamers, streaming personalities and more were finally verified after a rather long wait. But some fans were left frustrated when Twitter seemed to gloss over popular creators like Sykkuno, Dream, and CallMeCarson.

Verification on Twitter is often regarded as a huge achievement for rising creators. That little blue tick is generally a marker that someone is making it big, leading to frequent campaigns led by fans for their favorite creators to be granted verified status.

Twitter decided to grant several wishes all at once on December 2 when they verified a huge number of accounts in one go. One such account was that of Corpse Husband, a YouTuber who has been on the platform for a few years, but experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year following the Among Us hype.

Corpse husband in interview
Corpse Husband is a wildly popular YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame for his Among Us content, although he also narrates True Horror stories and creates music.

But not everyone was celebrating, as among the chaos of fans and creators rejoicing at their new-found verification, some big names were left behind.

Popular streamer Sykkuno trended on the site with the hashtag ‘VerifySykkuno’ as fans vented their frustration about the snub. “Do it, he deserves it,” one fan wrote.

Screenshot showing VerifySykkuno trending on Twitter

Fellow streamer Valkyrae tweeted a message in support of the internet campaign, which Sykkuno even retweeted from his account.

Other popular creators that found themselves snubbed by the Twitter Verified account included Minecraft YouTuber Dream, and comedy YouTuber CallMeCarson, who each tweeted their own tongue-in-cheek messages calling out Twitter.

Amid the disarray, instead of verifying YouTuber Karl Jacobs’ account, they accidentally verified the wrong Karl Jacobs with just 200 followers, leading to an onslaught of replies from fellow creators finding the bizarre situation hilarious, including Mr Beast.

While this was one of the biggest verification sprees recently, there is no doubt that another one will be right around the corner.

Fans of the huge creators who were snubbed this time around may be in for a slightly longer wait, but with creators like Corpse Husband getting that coveted blue tick, people are getting their hopes up for the next line of verified creators.

Bella Poarch explains how TikTok saved her life

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:51

by Jacob Hale
bella-poarch-hoodie-merch
TikTok star Bella Poarch has revealed that she was in a “dark place” before her success on the platform, saying that it literally saved her life.

In September 2020, Poarch’s ‘M to the B’ TikTok became the most liked video on the platform, racking up a massive 43 million likes at the time of writing.

While other creators such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have more followers on the platform, Poarch has still managed to launch a successful influencer career.

But, as Poarch explained in a post on December 3, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and TikTok actually saved her from a dark place in her life.

bella poarch tiktoker
Poarch has seen a meteoric rise in 2020.

As TikTok revealed Poarch to have had the most viral video of 2020 in their Year in Review, she posted a statement to Twitter explaining how much it really means to her — and it’s a lot more than we might have thought.

“Before any of this happened to me, I was in a really dark place,” she explained. “I would wake up going to war with my depression, PTSD, and anxiety… I felt hopeless… and planned to give up.”

That wasn’t all, though. She continued: “I’m still fighting the same war, but the arsenal of things that help me fight are different now… For the first time in my life, I wake up looking forward to going to war.”

Bella Poarch reveals how TikTok saved her life
Bella Poarch was very honest about how TikTok saved her.

Finishing off by saying that she wants other people “in a similar place” to know that “things can change,” Bella wants to spread a positive message, and given the 2020 she’s had, she’s living proof that things can turn around in a matter of seconds.

Following on from her 2020 TikTok success, she says she’s been working with “songwriters and producers who have made the music for all my favorite artists” and has even been linked with a move to 100 Thieves. Needless to say, her life has turned a corner, and thanks to her creativity, she’s only going to see even more success going forward.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123)  in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.