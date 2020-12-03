Fans rally as Sykkuno, Dream, and more are snubbed by Twitter Verified - Dexerto

On December 2, Twitter rolled out a huge mass verification, where many accounts of top gamers, streaming personalities and more were finally verified after a rather long wait. But some fans were left frustrated when Twitter seemed to gloss over popular creators like Sykkuno, Dream, and CallMeCarson.

Verification on Twitter is often regarded as a huge achievement for rising creators. That little blue tick is generally a marker that someone is making it big, leading to frequent campaigns led by fans for their favorite creators to be granted verified status.

Twitter decided to grant several wishes all at once on December 2 when they verified a huge number of accounts in one go. One such account was that of Corpse Husband, a YouTuber who has been on the platform for a few years, but experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year following the Among Us hype.

But not everyone was celebrating, as among the chaos of fans and creators rejoicing at their new-found verification, some big names were left behind.

Read More: Bella Poarch explains how TikTok saved her life

Popular streamer Sykkuno trended on the site with the hashtag ‘VerifySykkuno’ as fans vented their frustration about the snub. “Do it, he deserves it,” one fan wrote.

Do it. He deserves it. How could you not give sykkuno one #VerifySykkuno pic.twitter.com/0SJURagSDm — 🌸Cynthia🌸 (@Cynthia05514427) December 3, 2020

Fellow streamer Valkyrae tweeted a message in support of the internet campaign, which Sykkuno even retweeted from his account.

Other popular creators that found themselves snubbed by the Twitter Verified account included Minecraft YouTuber Dream, and comedy YouTuber CallMeCarson, who each tweeted their own tongue-in-cheek messages calling out Twitter.

Thank you Twitter for verifying me 😀 — Dream (@Dream) December 2, 2020

Finally verified 👍 — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) December 2, 2020

Amid the disarray, instead of verifying YouTuber Karl Jacobs’ account, they accidentally verified the wrong Karl Jacobs with just 200 followers, leading to an onslaught of replies from fellow creators finding the bizarre situation hilarious, including Mr Beast.

LMAO THATS THE FUNNIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 2, 2020

While this was one of the biggest verification sprees recently, there is no doubt that another one will be right around the corner.

Fans of the huge creators who were snubbed this time around may be in for a slightly longer wait, but with creators like Corpse Husband getting that coveted blue tick, people are getting their hopes up for the next line of verified creators.