Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Battle for clout? Jake Paul says brother is a “fake fighter” as bout approaches

YouTube star Logan Paul might have scored the fight of a lifetime after securing a bout with none other than Floyd Mayweather — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t convinced that he’s throwing down for the right reasons.

The Paul brothers are in the midst of a completely unexpected transition from full-time content creators to professional boxers. Ever since Logan threw down with rival influencer KSI in August 2018, they’ve been set on making the sport a career — but the jury’s still out on if they can make it happen.

That being said, they’ve continued to make their mark in the space, with Jake Paul having scored three fights in the interim (all of which he’s convincingly won).

Coming fresh off his 2nd Round victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Jake is making his exploits known to the world by calling out every high-profile fighter out there for a potential battle — but it seems like he isn’t a fan of his brother’s upcoming match against Mayweather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

In a December 31 interview with TMZ, Jake called his older bro a “fake fighter,” and even claimed that he had taken the match for attention, saying the exhibition is detrimental to the sport of boxing.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake said of the situation. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

Read More: MF DOOM memorial stream shut down over rumored DMCA issues

That being said, he made sure to wish his brother the best, but isn’t convinced that he can go the distance against the 50-0 pro.

“But I wish him the best of luck,” he continued. “Don’t get in there with the guy who’s never even been knocked down. He got knocked down once, and it was by accident.”

Jake isn’t the only one who predicts a swift end for Logan; even the legendary Mike Tyson predicted that Mayweather will “beat his f**kin’ ass” in the ring during a podcast several days prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Considering the odds against him, it comes as little surprise that Logan isn’t the crowd favorite — but there’s still a chance that he might surprise us all.