Logo
Entertainment

Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Battle for clout? Jake Paul says brother is a “fake fighter” as bout approaches

Published: 1/Jan/2021 19:37

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul claims Logan Paul is a fake fighter
YouTube: Jake Paul / Instagram: Logan Paul

Share

Jake Paul Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul might have scored the fight of a lifetime after securing a bout with none other than Floyd Mayweather — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t convinced that he’s throwing down for the right reasons.

The Paul brothers are in the midst of a completely unexpected transition from full-time content creators to professional boxers. Ever since Logan threw down with rival influencer KSI in August 2018, they’ve been set on making the sport a career — but the jury’s still out on if they can make it happen.

That being said, they’ve continued to make their mark in the space, with Jake Paul having scored three fights in the interim (all of which he’s convincingly won).

Coming fresh off his 2nd Round victory over former NBA pro Nate Robinson, Jake is making his exploits known to the world by calling out every high-profile fighter out there for a potential battle — but it seems like he isn’t a fan of his brother’s upcoming match against Mayweather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

In a December 31 interview with TMZ, Jake called his older bro a “fake fighter,” and even claimed that he had taken the match for attention, saying the exhibition is detrimental to the sport of boxing.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake said of the situation. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

That being said, he made sure to wish his brother the best, but isn’t convinced that he can go the distance against the 50-0 pro.

“But I wish him the best of luck,” he continued. “Don’t get in there with the guy who’s never even been knocked down. He got knocked down once, and it was by accident.”

Jake isn’t the only one who predicts a swift end for Logan; even the legendary Mike Tyson predicted that Mayweather will “beat his f**kin’ ass” in the ring during a podcast several days prior.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Considering the odds against him, it comes as little surprise that Logan isn’t the crowd favorite — but there’s still a chance that he might surprise us all.

Entertainment

How to change font on TikTok

Published: 1/Jan/2021 17:51

by Georgina Smith
Phone with TikTok loading screen
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

Share

TikTok

Yet again, TikTok users are finding creative ways to utilize editing techniques to their advantage, and are getting creative by finding fonts on other sites and putting them in their videos and usernames — here’s how to try it.

While TikTok may seem to have limited features to many users, people have made the most of the limitations by getting creative within the app, and even outsourcing some cool features from other sites.

The Text to Speech function went viral in December after users found that the robotic voice couldn’t pronounce certain words and names, and were using it to add all sorts of bizarre comic effects to their videos, even though the feature was originally intended for accessibility purposes.

Logo for the app Vont
Vont
TikTok users have been using the app ‘Vont’ to switch up their editing style.

This time users are getting creative with the fonts they’re using, going outside of TikTok’s fairly small selection of available fonts in the in-app editor. Some people have also been sprucing up their display names with some weird and wonderful text. Here’s just a couple of the variety of ways users can customize text on TikTok.

How to get interesting fonts in your TikToks

  1. Download the app Vont, available on the App Store.
  2. Click the play button at the bottom center of the screen, which looks like a triangle inside a rectangle.
  3. Select ‘Load New Video.’
  4. Choose which video you want to put text on, and whether you want to maintain the original dimensions, or crop to square.
  5. Tap on the video and click ‘Add Text.’
  6. By selecting the font button, you can choose from a variety of fonts and embellishments, as well as being able to change size and color.
  7. Once you’ve written your desired text, click export and ‘Save Video.’
  8. Open TikTok and click the plus button to start a new video. Select the upload button at the bottom right corner and import the video you just customized on Vont.

How to change your display name font on TikTok

  1. Head to the TikTok Fonts Generator on LingoJam.
  2. Type your desired display name in the box to the left.
  3. Different aesthetic fonts including emojis will appear to the right. Simply highlight whichever one you’d like, and copy it.
  4. Launch the TikTok, click the ‘Me’ tab and select ‘Edit Profile.’
  5. Tapping the slot that says ‘Name’ will allow you to edit your display name. Paste your copied font into the box, and your display name will change to the new font.

With these methods, you can get your profile to stand out in the sea of comments underneath various TikToks, and have your profile looking particularly eye-catching for anyone who might want to give you a follow.