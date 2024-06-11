Hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut banned from 2024 event for promoting vegan brand

Joey Chestnut has been banned from the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition after making a deal to represent a Impossible Foods with their launch of vegan frankfurters.

In a report from the New York Post on June 11, 2024, it was revealed that 16-time champion Joey Chestnut was banned from participating in this year’s July 4, 2024 contest.

The news comes after the California-born professional eater partnered up with Impossible Foods for an ad campaign surrounding the launch of their new vegan hot dog impostor made from plants.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” said a rep for Major League Eating.

“MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.”

“For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship,” they added.

They went on to add that they want “nothing more” than to have the man return to the contest in 2025 when he is no longer representing a “rival brand.”

Chestnut has not commented on the ban as of writing.

Not having Chestnut for the 2024 event means that there will be another break in his ongoing streak of winning the competition. According to Nathan’s website, the pro eater has won every event since 2007 with the exception of 2015.

That year, Chestnut lost by just two hot dogs, but still managed to eat 60 during the event.