Fans furious as MF DOOM memorial stream is shut down over rumored DMCA issues

On December 31, 2020, music legend Daniel ‘MF DOOM’ Dumile passed away. However, the Twitch stream from his record label memorializing his work has been removed amid rumors of DMCA issues.

While for many December 31 marked the triumphant end of a rocky 2020, hip hop fans everywhere were devastated by the news that the legendary MF DOOM had passed away that day. Yet another victim of 2020’s devastation, fans across the globe mourned the musician on social media.

Twitch was DOOM’s record label’s platform of choice to distribute their memorial to the rap icon, playing his songs for fans to gather and share their love for DOOM. The platform has recently come under fire for a whole host of issues regarding DMCA strikes, something that US Senator Tills wants to be a legally punishable offence if committed too often.

In a shocking turn of events, the remembrance stream has supposedly been hit with the DMCA hammer, with the channel being taken down shortly after going live.

Twitch memorial stream goes wrong

Amid a swirl of divisive DMCA issues and claims that have been plaguing the major streaming platform, Twitch has been caught up yet again in another controversy.

A lot of fans noticed that the memorial stream to the hip hop icon was taken down within minutes. The broadcast shown by BRAINFEEDER, MF DOOM’s official record label, has been removed from the site and the account has supposedly received a DMCA strike.

The issue has led to the BRAINFEEDER account being suspended, which has sparked mass outrage from internet users and fans alike.

Fans hit back

Reacting with sheer disgust, fans have taken to Twitter to attack the streaming platform for the unprecedented suspension.

One fan wrote that “Twitch is f*cking trash” if DMCA issues are the reason for the stream and account being removed.

They really DMCA a tribute to MF DOOM tribute, twitch is fucking trash — Ego (@Egomusicishere) January 1, 2021

Another user appealed directly to Twitch’s Twitter account, asking them to “please fix this immediately.”

@Twitch it looks like this channel https://t.co/19Hk26PrTE got auto DMCA’d while trying to do a tribute show for MF DOOM. Please fix this immediately. https://t.co/mLFu8Dy7aF — Andrew Hake (@andrewhake) January 1, 2021

Popular musician Kenneth Charles Blume III, better known as KennyBeats, was watching the remembrance broadcast live on stream as it was taken down, and his reaction echoes that of fans everywhere.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that a DMCA strike is behind the memorial stream issue, it seems the most likely culprit. As fans continue to slam Twitch for the takedown, we’ve reached out to them for clarity regarding this ongoing story to make sure you’re kept up to date with all the latest news.