Fans furious as MF DOOM memorial stream is shut down over rumored DMCA issues

Published: 1/Jan/2021 14:01

by Lauren Bergin
MF DOOM Feature Image
Instagram: MFDOOM, Twitch

On December 31, 2020, music legend Daniel ‘MF DOOM’ Dumile passed away. However, the Twitch stream from his record label memorializing his work has been removed amid rumors of DMCA issues. 

While for many December 31 marked the triumphant end of a rocky 2020, hip hop fans everywhere were devastated by the news that the legendary MF DOOM had passed away that day. Yet another victim of 2020’s devastation, fans across the globe mourned the musician on social media.

Twitch was DOOM’s record label’s platform of choice to distribute their memorial to the rap icon, playing his songs for fans to gather and share their love for DOOM. The platform has recently come under fire for a whole host of issues regarding DMCA strikes, something that US Senator Tills wants to be a legally punishable offence if committed too often.

In a shocking turn of events, the remembrance stream has supposedly been hit with the DMCA hammer, with the channel being taken down shortly after going live.

MF DOOM Memorial Stream DMCA
Instagram: MFDOOM
The rapper passed away at age 49.

Twitch memorial stream goes wrong

Amid a swirl of divisive DMCA issues and claims that have been plaguing the major streaming platform, Twitch has been caught up yet again in another controversy.

A lot of fans noticed that the memorial stream to the hip hop icon was taken down within minutes. The broadcast shown by BRAINFEEDER, MF DOOM’s official record label, has been removed from the site and the account has supposedly received a DMCA strike.

The issue has led to the BRAINFEEDER account being suspended, which has sparked mass outrage from internet users and fans alike.

The infamous Twitch ghost now haunts BRAINFEEDER’s channel.

Fans hit back

Reacting with sheer disgust, fans have taken to Twitter to attack the streaming platform for the unprecedented suspension.

One fan wrote that “Twitch is f*cking trash” if DMCA issues are the reason for the stream and account being removed.

Another user appealed directly to Twitch’s Twitter account, asking them to “please fix this immediately.”

Popular musician Kenneth Charles Blume III, better known as KennyBeats, was watching the remembrance broadcast live on stream as it was taken down, and his reaction echoes that of fans everywhere.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that a DMCA strike is behind the memorial stream issue, it seems the most likely culprit. As fans continue to slam Twitch for the takedown, we’ve reached out to them for clarity regarding this ongoing story to make sure you’re kept up to date with all the latest news.

How to watch the Ratatouille TikTok musical: schedule, price, cast & more

Published: 1/Jan/2021 12:16

by Jacob Hale
Ratatousical

TikTok

Perhaps one of the most underrated Disney Pixar films out there, Ratatouille is getting its own musical experience, bringing Broadway to TikTok in a world’s first livestream.

With the ongoing global health situation still persevering into the new year, many of us have sought new ways to keep ourselves entertained from our own homes, picking up new hobbies and making the most of a low point.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s Day entertainment, though, some of Broadway’s biggest stars have put together a musical version of Ratatouille, sending Remy and his buddies scurrying to the stage, with the entire thing being livestreamed on TikTok.

So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the show that is being dubbed ‘Ratatousical.’

When is the Ratatouille TikTok musical?

Ratatouille musical poster
Instagram: ratatousical
The Ratatouille Musical definitely offers something unique.

The Ratatousical Musical is kicking off the New Year with a bang, as it takes place on January 1, with the show officially premiering at 7pm ET (4pm PT / 12pm GMT).

The musical features a top cast and tickets can be purchased on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis — so you could get the Broadway experience in the comfort of your own home for next to nothing!

On that note: prices…

Ratatouille TikTok musical ticket prices

Ratatousical pre show tickets
Insstagram: ratatousical
The pre-show kicks off around 30 minutes before the show premieres.

Although the musical is viewable on a ‘Contribute what you can’ basis on TodayTix, you will have to put up some money, and the prices are actually set based on how much you can afford to spend.

Noting that some of the money made will be contributed to The Actor’s Fund, which supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in performing arts and entertainment, here are the available ticket prices:

  • $5
  • $15
  • $20
  • $35
  • $50
  • $100

All prices will also allow you to watch the show back for up to 72 hours after it premieres, and buying a ticket will provide you with the link to get in and watch the show, though you can see the build up and everything going on around it on the official Ratatousical TikTok page.

Who is in the cast of Ratatousical?

ratatouille musical cast
Instagram: Ratatousical
The Ratatousical cast.

The Ratatousical actually features a pretty impressive line-up of people, especially considering it was conceived just a few short months ago off the back of some popular TikTok videos.

Here are some of the biggest names taking part:

  • Tituss Burgess as Remy
  • Adam Lambert as Emile
  • Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini
  • Ashley Park as Colette Tatou
  • Wayne Brady as Django
  • Kevin Chamberlain as Auguste Gusteau
  • Mary Testa as Skinner
  • Priscilla Lopez as Mabel
  • André De Shields and Owen Tabaka as Anton Ego

It’s also noted in the musical’s official FAQs that they have partnered with many of the original TikTok creators from which the idea was born to make sure they’re properly credited and compensated, though whether they have active roles in the musical itself isn’t clear.

Why is the Ratatouille TikTok musical even happening?

This is probably the biggest question most of you actually have: where has this ‘Ratatousical’ come from?

The simple answer is that one viral TikTok from Emily Jacobsen, singing about Remy, the rat of her dreams, started it all.

@e_jaccs

A love ballad #remy #rat #ratatoille #disney #wdw #disneyworld #ratlove #ratlife #rats #Alphets #StanleyCup #CanYouWorkIt

♬ Ode to Remy – Em Jaccs

Then, that video was discovered by New York City-based composer Daniel Mertzlufft, who came back with his vision for the song on the big stage, ensemble and confetti in abundance.

@danieljmertzlufft

Remy: The Musical OG Song @e_jaccs add. Vocals @cjaskier #remy #ratatouille #musicaltheatre #broadway #singer #musical #disney #fyp #disneymusicals

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Ratatouille TikTok musical. If you want to check it out, make sure you buy your tickets soon, though if you miss the initial show you can still purchase tickets to watch the video on-demand after it airs.

This is incredibly unique both in content and how it’s being given to its audience — live on TikTok — and could springboard a number of other major events taking place on the app.

Who would’ve thought Ratatouille’s Remy would be the savior of Broadway in 2021? Not us.