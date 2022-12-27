Jinnytty left speechless after Twitch removes her emote for “sexual content

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Twitch IRL and variety streamer Jinny had her Twitch emote removed for containing “sexual content”, much to the shock and confusion of both Jinny and her community.

A member of TSM since October, Jinny has had her share of problems with the Twitch live-streaming platform.

On November 12, 2022, her account was suspended for the fourth time in her career. With a similar reaction of confusion to the decisions of Twitch staff.

She was also banned in August 2022 for unspecified reasons. Twitch did not communicate what constituted grounds for suspension of her account.

Now, an employee of Twitch decided to take down her emote for seemingly featuring “sexual content.” The emote in question is a gif of Jinny licking her lips with eyes wide open looking directly at the camera that recorded her.

Jinnytty’s “yyjTasty” emote removed from Twitch

Jinny revealed the removal live on December 26, showing the full email she received from Twitch with the reason behind this decision. The clip showing that can be found below.

Jinny didn’t have much to say in the clip but her emotions of amused disbelief can easily be read from her facial expression.

In the full VOD from the stream, she follows up with a comment: “Don’t they have Kreygasm? Are they gonna ban Kreygasm soon? Kreygasm is completely fine and then me licking lips… If Kreygasm is fine then this should be as well.”

The emotion of disbelief is shared by Jinny’s community and other users online. “They remove that but still have a hot tub section on Twitch, is that not sexual content,” reads one of the replies under Dexerto’s tweet that broke the story on Twitter.

Neither Twitch nor any of its representatives or staff have commented on the situation yet. Hopefully, an appeal gets this classic Twitch emote reinstated, but we will have to wait for further developments.