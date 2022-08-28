IRL streamer Jinny banned from Twitch without warning

Korean Twitch streamer Jinny is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Her travels across the world have captured a massive audience, but she’s been suddenly banned with no warning.

Jinny quickly travelled to the top of the twitch viewership charts through her travels in June 2022, and became the second most watched female streamer on the platform.

But now, she’s been banned. And no one’s really sure why.

Reason for Jinny’s ban remains a mystery

Jinny’s had her fair share of strange interactions on stream. From arguing with a drunk man who insulted her streaming career, to getting scammed on stream, she’s certainly had her fair share of controversial incidents through her twitch career.

It’s been a long while since Jinny’s been banned on twitch for any period of time despite some close calls.

Jinny has been banned twice previously on twitch. The big difference here is that those previous bans had an immediate reason.

One of her bans was the result of some comments on one of The Last of Us Part II’s main characters, while the other was for reckless driving on a scooter. These bans were immediately responded to by Jinny, and had a reason behind them.

In the case of the reckless driving ban, she was quickly unbanned after making a public apology for her actions.

Despite these bans, she still has a generally good standing on Twitch and went to the most recent Twitchcon in June.

That said, Jinny did recently have another scooter incident where she wasn’t driving responsibly despite being banned previously for the same offense.

She was riding a scooter in Istanbul and trying to get it to start while going up a hill. The scooter suddenly sprung to life after stalling, and she jumped off of it before it slammed into a wall.

While there’s no direct stated reason for the ban, this is a possible suspect. For now, the only thing we know for sure is that she’s been banned on Twitch.