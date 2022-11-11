IRL streamer Jinnytty banned from Twitch for second time this year

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Twitch IRL and variety streamer Jinny has been banned for a fourth time, and second time in 2022 alone, although the reason for this latest ban is currently a mystery.

A member of TSM since October, Jinny has had her account suspended on multiple occasions previously, twice for violations related to dangerous driving. Back in October 2020, Jinny was banned for reckless driving on a scooter.

She was then more recently banned in August 2022, after once again crashing while riding a scooter, although it’s not been confirmed if this was in fact the exact reason for the ban.

As of November 11, Jinny’s Twitch account is once again suspended.

Why was Jinny banned?

Jinny was actually streaming on a different channel, Crown, on November 10, sparking some confusion about why her own account was banned.

On the Crown channel, which was also featuring fellow streamers FanFan and SupCaitlin, Jinny was showing ‘magic tricks’, using a questionably shaped foam object.

However, the Crown channel has not been suspended, making it clear that nothing broadcast there was in violation of Twitch’s community guidelines.

Jinny was then live on her own channel too though, where she streamed in the ‘Just Chatting’ section and also played the game, a drawing game targeted specifically for streamers to play with their audience.

Twitch

Despite this being her fourth ban this year, Jinny’s channel currently states that it is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines, so the suspension is not permanent.

Jinny is yet to address the ban, but we will update this article if she does. Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.