YouTuber TheQuartering taking Pokimane to court after “threat” over copyright infringement

YouTuber ‘TheQuartering’ claims he’s taking popular Twitch streamer ‘Pokimane’ to court after being approached by her legal team with requests that he take down certain videos he made discussing her.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most-followed streamers on Twitch and one of the site’s most popular female broadcasters, overall. Recently, Anys has been on the receiving end of criticism across social media after becoming the target of a hate raid from fellow streamer Jidion.

After the drama regarding the hate raid died down — which saw Jidion cop a permanent Twitch ban — it looks like there’s more turmoil in store for the star.

TheQuartering takes Pokimane to court over takedown email

On January 31, 2021, YouTuber ‘TheQuartering’ announced on Twitter that he will be taking Pokimane to court.

In a subsequent tweet, he revealed that he’d received an email from Pokimane’s brand management team, Corsearch. In the email, these reps requested that TheQuartering remove two of his videos due to “Infringing Content” and “Copyrighted Content.”

Essentially, it looks like Pokimane’s brand management are asking TheQuartering to take down two videos because they used content owned by Anys.

TheQuartering claims his videos are well within the bounds of Fair Use and called out Corsearch for “bullying” other content creators. He also noted this notice did not come through YouTube itself, but through an external means.

“Essentially, anything that makes a creator look bad they’ll bully and bend the law, in my opinion, to get people to remove that content,” he said of the situation. “That’s really what they’re doing.”

“They’re going around, and they’re going to get her in trouble legally,” he continued, going on to claim that he will be taking Pokimane to court over the situation.

“These videos from years ago — you’re bringing them back up to the surface now. Why? This is a pretty big oopsie, and I highly recommend she call off her dogs because what they’re doing is obviously not above board.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Pokimane has been called out for claiming another creator’s videos over purported copyright infringement.

In early 2019, Anys was called out by none other than PewDiePie for the same matter after copy striking videos from YouTuber Bowblax in late 2018.

In her response to PewDiePie, Anys notably explained that she will “take down videos when it’s a straight reupload of my stream, and when it’s like a gross and misleading title.”

Pokimane has not yet responded to TheQuartering or made any public acknowledgement of the subject at the time of writing — the same day that she announced the end of her exclusive contract with Twitch.