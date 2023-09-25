Is JiDion quitting social media? YouTuber ‘turns life to Christ’

Fans of JiDion are worried that the YouTube star will quit making content on social media after he recently claimed he had “turned his life back to Christ.”

JiDion is a prominent YouTuber with over 10 million views across two of his main channels.

JiDion is best known for his over-the-top prank videos, such as one where he pretended to fall asleep during a WNBA game — and subsequently got banned from all NBA-related events as a result.

Now, the YouTuber is claiming that he may turn away from content creation after ‘turning his life back to Christ’ in a recent video.

YouTube: JiDionPremium JiDion is known for his wild prank videos, which have gotten him in trouble on more than a few occasions.

JiDion fans worry YouTuber may quit social media after ‘turning life to Christ’

On September 22, JiDion uploaded a video called ‘Turning My Life to Christ,’ where he explained that he wanted to “dive all in” to his faith so viewers could “see it in my actions.”

JiDion claims his decision was prompted by an Uber driver asking him and his girlfriend if they’d end up in heaven or hell if they died “right now,” causing him to reflect on his beliefs.

“The way I’m living right now, if God was to take my breath away right now, I’m going to hell,” he admitted. “I couldn’t even lie about it. …I’ve been letting so many worldly things dictate how my day is going to go.”

However, what sparked concern among fans was the YouTube saying that if he were to “put away worldly things” that he “wouldn’t be JiDion anymore” — at least, not the version of himself that fans know and love today.

“I’m not gonna be poppin.’ I’m not gonna be on you guys’ For You Pages with edits, I’m not gonna be having the A$AP Rockies and Mark Wahlbergs hit me up. I’m not gonna be having the NBA ask me to do stuff.”

Fans have since expressed a variety of sentiments regarding JiDion’s latest video, with some congratulating the influencer for this new leaf in his life, while others are skeptical that he might just be trolling.

“It’s definitely a stunt,” one user wrote on TikTok. “He’s too early in his career to quit.”

“I’m gonna miss him, but I fully support him,” another said.

For now, it isn’t clear if JiDion’s video is simply ramping up for another major prank — and since uploading his video, the YouTuber went on to interview fellow creator George Janko, who is known for being open about his Christian faith.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated on the situation right here on Dexerto.