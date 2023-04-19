JiDion posts mugshot after criminal trespassing charges

YouTube star JiDion has posted his mugshot after being charged with criminal trespassing due to a prank he pulled off for one of his videos.

JiDion is a high-profile YouTuber who is best known for his over-the-top prank videos like getting a haircut while sitting courtside at an NBA game.

However, some of his antics have gotten the YouTuber into trouble. He was notably kicked out of the US Open after getting a haircut in the front row of a tennis match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khaachanov.

Article continues after ad

Now, it looks like things are getting more serious. Earlier this month, a warrant went out for JiDion’s arrest after he made his way onto a college campus to shower a professor with gifts on Valentine’s Day.

His prank was not taken very well, and the professor insisted that JiDion and his entourage leave her classroom. Despite her protests, the pranksters refused… even after being threatened with a call to the local police department.

Article continues after ad

The influencer was later charged with criminal trespassing as a result of the incident, and was even arrested during a live stream several days afterwards — during which he asked the police officer putting him in handcuffs to pose for a thumbnail.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

JiDion shares his own mugshot amid criminal trespassing charges

Now, JiDion has officially shared his mugshot with the world, posting a screenshot of himself cheesing in an orange uniform to his Twitter profile on April 19.

Although JiDion has now been processed, the status of his case is still listed as inactive, meaning that it has yet to go to judgment — usually because a defendant has not been found or is unavailable.

Article continues after ad

Harris County District Clerk

Despite all these legal proceedings, JiDion has continually posted to his social media accounts, and was even advised by his legal team to post a YouTube video after his social security number and driver’s license were recently leaked by hackers.