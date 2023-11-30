JiDion deletes all of his prank content: “I failed this generation horribly”

JiDion has completely purged his YouTube channels of all prank content. In a recent video, he explained why.

JiDion is one of the most famous streamers and content creators on the internet. He gained a massive following for his many prank videos, one of which got him banned from all NBA-related events.

Earlier this year on September 22, JiDion decided to make a change and declared to his audience, “I’m turning my life to Christ” in a YouTube video that has since garnered 1.3 million views. At the time, his fans were concerned that he would stop making content.

Their worst fears have been realized, and then some. JiDion has deleted nearly all of the content from his multiple YouTube channels. He has since uploaded a video titled ‘Why I Deleted All My Videos…’ to explain the decision.

Why did JiDion delete all his prank videos?

In the video, the former prankster elaborated that he could not reconcile the nature of his older content with his newfound faith. “If I’m gonna truly give my life over to god, I gotta also take out the wickedness that I put into the world,” JiDion told his audience.

Throughout the video, Jidion referenced scripture that likened pranks and practical jokes to acts of evil. “As an influencer, I failed this generation horribly,” he admitted. “I did not contribute for the positive, I contributed for the negative.”

“I can’t be the way I was anymore, and I won’t ever be the way I was anymore,” he explained to his fans. “So, if you won’t cut me off, I need to cut myself off from you.”

Finally, he revealed the reason that he took down all but two of his videos was because he was concerned that his prank content would serve as a distraction from God. “To answer the question ‘Why did JiDion delete all his content?’ I deleted it because of you. Because I love you guys that much.”

YouTube: JiDion One of JiDion’s more famous pranks saw him pretending to sleep through a WNBA game.

JiDion has not retired from the creation of content entirely. He recently told Twitch if they unbanned him, he would “spread the message of Jesus” on the platform.

He advised his YouTube followers that he would continue publishing content to that platform but on a new channel called GiDeon “where it’s only Christian content”.