Jeffree Star under fire for comments on trans and nonbinary people

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is taking some heat due to comments he made about trans and nonbinary people during an episode of Taylor Lewan’s ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast.

Jeffree Star is an OG beauty influencer and makeup mogul, boasting a popular presence on social media as well as an expansive empire of makeup products, clothing, and even yak meat.

After retreating from the limelight in 2021 in favor of living a rural life on his 500-acre yak ranch, Star has slowly but surely come back into the picture over the past few months, most recently calling out fellow influencer Mikayla Nogueira’s controversial mascara promo.

Although fans were here for his critical review of the same product, the YouTuber is now facing major backlash online due to comments he made about trans and nonbinary people in an episode of the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast, hosted by the Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan.

In the episode, Star criticized trans and nonbinary people, claiming to have garnered a conservative following as a result of his views.

“I’m not into all the other bullsh*t,” Star began, referencing trans and nonbinary people. “The ‘they’ and ‘them.’ And all that extra sh*t that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f*cking houses. They just started to make up more sh*t.”

“That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real,” he continued. “You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!”

(Topic begins at 1:03:31)

Star has since garnered a wave of backlash online after a tweet calling out his comments went viral.

“This is rich, coming [from] someone who constantly refers to themselves as an ‘alien’ in society,” producer Daniel Preda wrote in a post that’s garnered over 5,000 likes. “It’s really not that hard to respect people’s pronouns, but hey, anything for a little more attention that you crave so deeply, right? You’re embarrassing, Jefferson.”

“I’m so tired of this,” another commenter said in a quote reply. “Just respect non-binary and trans people. Jeffree Star is disgusting.”

Another user pointed out a previous video in which Star proudly displayed a gender neutral bathroom in one of his warehouses.

“I know it has to be addressed, but he is doing this to stay relevant and revive his 2019 fame,” another argued. “At some point we just have to stop giving him the time of day.”

Jeffree Star responds to backlash over comments on nonbinary people

Jeffree Star has since responded to the criticism he’s received over his comments in a series of short videos posted to his Instagram stories.

In the clips, Star directly called out his critics, arguing that he “never said” that “nonbinary people don’t exist.”

“I said I don’t like the pronouns and I don’t agree with them. I never said they don’t exist. B*tch, I’m a freak. I’m a part of the LGTBQ community! B*tch, I’m pansexual. I’m bisexual. I’m whatever the f*ck you wanna call me.”

Instagram: jeffreestar Star hit back at the criticism in a few short clips on his Instagram stories.

“I do not agree with a few things,” he continued. “I’m old school. This new, all these f*ckin’ thirty terms, Girl, stop. Stop complicating everything. Just chill. Take a hit. Relax. And don’t put words in my f*ckin’ mouth.”

This latest news follows rampant speculation that he was actually dating Lewan due to a series of cryptic tweets he posted prior to their viral podcast episode.