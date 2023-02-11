Jeffree Star reveals NFL ‘boo’ after cryptic social media posts

Jeffree Star has revealed his NFL ‘boo’ as Taylor Lewan after several cryptic social media posts, but the pair are actually just filming a podcast together.

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star caused a stir online on January 27 when he posted a picture of him holding hands with someone on a private plane. He captioned the image: “Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming.”

Rumors quickly started, and Jeffree fueled them even more when he posted another picture of the back of the mystery player, writing: “His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom.”

Article continues after ad

Jeffree finally appeared to reveal the identity of his mystery ‘boo’ as Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan in a TikTok uploaded on February 10. “Who’s ready for #Superbowl Sunday?” Star wrote, including the hashtag ‘#boo.’

However, the pair actually appear to just be filming an episode for the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast. In a February 10 tweet, Jeffree shared a picture of the both of them speaking into microphones, writing: “When two worlds collide… Makeup x #NFL. Just wrapped up filming the @BussinWTB podcast w. @TaylorLewan77.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many fans were quick to point out, however, that the man in the original pictures appeared to have shorter hair than Taylor.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think that’s his partner cuz on the other TikTok vid the guy had short hair,” one user wrote.

“Guys look at the last video there’s no way he grew his hair out that fast,” said another.

It’s not clear whether there’s more to Jeffree’s cryptic social media posts about his ‘boo’ apart from the podcast episode, but regardless, rumors and theories are continuing to take over the YouTuber’s comment sections on social media.