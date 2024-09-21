Lady Gaga reveals why she never denied rumor she’s trans in new Netflix series

Lady Gaga has revealed the heartfelt reason she never denied the rumors about being a transgender woman early in her career.

In a recent appearance on the second episode of Netflix‘s ‘What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates,’ Lady Gaga addressed the infamous 2011 rumors suggesting she was transgender.

Speaking about her early career, the ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker said: “I went all over the world. I travelled for tours and for promoting my records and in almost every interview I sat in they said… there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored…

“They’d say, ‘There’s rumors that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?’ The reason why I didn’t answer the question is because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie and I thought: ‘What about a kid who is being accused of that who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?’”

She continued: “I’ve been in situations where fixing a rumor was not in the best interest of the well-being of other people. In that case, I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point.”

Back in 2011, Anderson Cooper asked Gaga during a CNN interview if she had “a male appendage.” The singer replied at the time: “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

The ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ star has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly a strong advocate for trans rights. Earlier this year, she met with transgender media personality Dylan Mulvaney and spoke out against the abuse directed at her.

Gaga expressed her deep sense of protectiveness for the trans community, stating that they continue to lead with “their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”