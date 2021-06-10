Jeffree Star explains why he’s distancing himself from the beauty scene - Dexerto

Beauty mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star has revealed that he “doesn’t really engage in the beauty world anymore,” claiming that he wants “people to see [his] growth.”

Jeffree started off his internet journey on MySpace where he built a substantial follower base, and since then he has gone on to grow a hugely popular YouTube channel alongside his successful makeup company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

With over 16 million subscribers, the mogul has a loyal core of fans, and his participation in Shane Dawson’s wildly popular series ‘The Secret World of Jeffree Star’ gave people a new insight into his crazy life behind the scenes.

However, he’s also been caught up in a fair amount of controversy over the years, getting into drama with countless other prominent creators in the beauty community including James Charles, Manny MUA, and more.

But in an interview with E! News’ Amanda Williams and Cydney Contreras, the YouTuber revealed that he’s actually distancing himself from the beauty community.

After saying he’s “focused on positivity,” Star added: “I know that may sound like a crock of sh*t from one of the most dramatic people in the makeup industry, but I’m generally in a really good place mentally, and I definitely wasn’t before.”

When asked what he thought of his ‘controversial’ image, Jeffree claimed: “I definitely think it’s fair because I used to entertain and respond to so much, even though I probably shouldn’t have.”

“I honestly keep to myself and I don’t really engage in the beauty world anymore,” the beauty YouTuber continued, adding, “I have zero contact with all of those people.” He also claimed he wants “people to see [his] growth.”

Jeffree was involved in a serious car accident back in April in Wyoming, causing him “excruciating pain” due to a broken back. In a recent video, he explained that the injury is still affecting his ability to film YouTube content.