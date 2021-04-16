Jeffree Star in stable condition after "severe" rollover car crash - Dexerto

YouTube star and makeup mogul Jeffree Star was involved in a “severe” rollover car crash on April 16 while he was driving his pink Rolls Royce on icy roads.

Fans were left shocked and concerned after Star’s official Twitter account published a photo of the YouTube star and his friend Daniel in a hospital at 11 AM PST.

The photo showed Star wearing a neck brace holding his friend’s hand, both in hospital gowns and hooked up to IVs.

A caption for the picture stated that the two had been involved in a “severe” rollover crash in Star’s pink Rolls Royce while out driving on icy roads three hours prior.

According to the post, the vehicle flipped over three times due to hitting black ice. Black ice can be especially dangerous during the winter months, as it is a thin and highly transparent sheet of ice that many drivers can’t see, causing them to lose control on the road.

More information will be revealed later on, but for now, both fans and the star’s team are thankful he is alive.

While Star once made his home in Los Angeles, he has since moved part-time to Casper, Wyoming, where he is currently creating a business and also owns a home, where the crash took place.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

Star is one of the internet’s most popular beauty personalities, amassing over 16 million YouTube subscribers and even creating his very own, highly successful, makeup line.

