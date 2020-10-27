 James Charles slays Kylie Jenner's Halloween makeup with fierce look - Dexerto
James Charles slays Kylie Jenner’s Halloween makeup with fierce look

Published: 27/Oct/2020 23:06

by Virginia Glaze
Kylie Jenner and James Charles hug during a YouTube video.
YouTube: James Charles

James Charles

Social media mogul and reality tv star Kylie Jenner is known as much for her lipstick line as she is for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, and one of her 2020 looks absolutely “killed” the competition — in part due to the talents of James Charles.

As soon as Halloween rolls around — even during the current health crisis — fans look toward to the crazy costumes that celebrities will pull off, which is almost always a visual treat due to their top-tier budgets and friendships with special effects artists.

Kylie Jenner is one such celeb, who has turned heads across the net for her rendition of a Barbie doll and Ariel from the Little Mermaid — not to mention the time she dressed up as a woodland fairy.

However, her latest costume has taken a more “wild” turn, as inspired by her brand-new Cheetah-themed makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner shows off her fairy costume for Halloween.
Instagram: Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has completely floored fans throughout the years with her creative Halloween costumes, one of which was a classic fairy.

Partnering up with YouTuber-slash-makeup artist James Charles, Kylie decided to go full-on big cat, with Charles lending his own talents to deliver some stunning special effects.

Using tissue and liquid latex, James created three fake slash marks on her left cheek, as though Kylie had been scratched by the very Cheetah from her makeup collection.

After applying the rest of her makeup — also using the Cheetah collection — Charles completed the look by using black and red eyeshadows, as well as fake blood, to create a surprisingly realistic facial injury.

It’s clear that no cat scratch is going to get Kylie down, though, as evidenced by how amazingly fierce the entire ensemble came together, which the two showed off in a no-nonsense Instagram photo.

As for Kylie’s actual Halloween costume on the official holiday, she isn’t giving out any hints, preferring to keep it a surprise on the actual day (even though James tried his best to get her to spill the beans).

 

go watch baes new youtube video 🤍

Considering the incredible creativity behind some of her most beloved costumes in the past, fans can safely bet that it’s probably worth the wait — especially if this one is anything to go by.

TV + Movies

PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar: The Last Airbender

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:32

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie avatar the last airbender
YouTube: PewDiePie / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender PewDiePie

After months of fans begging, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg finally caved in and watched hit Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The popular YouTuber admitted he was wrong for thinking the animation was going to be “childish.”

Despite releasing in 2005, The Last Airbender has taken the world by storm in 2020 after Netflix added it to its service back in April. Viewers have fallen in love with its epic story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire.

Now, you can add YouTube’s biggest content creator, PewDiePie, to the long list of fans of the show. During his October 26 upload, the Swede revealed his thoughts on Avatar after fans had constantly asked him to react to the animation over the last year. The star admitted he was “wrong” for pre-judging it.

pewdiepie reacting to avatar meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The popular YouTuber reacted to Avatar fanart about his wife, Marzia.

PewDiePie explains why he was “wrong” about Avatar

The YouTuber gave his review of The Last Airbender after reacting to adorable Avatar fanart a Redditor made of his wife, Marzia. The user re-imagined the 31-year-old’s spouse as waterbender Katara from the popular Nickelodeon show.

“I just finished Season 2! I know everyone was crazy about me watching Avatar, and it was so annoying,” Kjellberg said. Viewers had been making memes for months and begging with the entertainer to jump into the hit animation.

While Pewds called the first few episodes “childish”, he ended up loving the series as it went on. “It’s so childish in the first episodes, but it gets so good! It gets REALLY good! So you were right, and I am willing to admit I was wrong. Guys, I made a mistake. I pre-judged Avatar and it was actually great,” he continued.

(Topic starts at 15:08)

Pewds actually watched Avatar’s first episode, The Boy in the Iceberg, with viewers during an August YouTube livestream, although the content creator didn’t seem too impressed with it at the time.

Fans have been pleading with him for the last year to give the show a chance. Over on the r/pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit, users would often create Avatar-themed memes, such as ‘animesh_sensei‘ who re-created the famous intro with PewDiePie.

It looks like fans of both Avatar and PewDiePie can finally rest easy, as the YouTuber seems to be loving the series. Kjellberg’s take aligns with many viewers’, who feel the story starts off as a kids show before quickly becoming a mature epic.

The Last Airbender can be watched in its entirety on Netflix right now. The streaming platform also added the animation’s spinoff, The Legend of Korra. The sequel takes place 100 years after Aang, and follows his successor.