James Charles slays Kylie Jenner's Halloween makeup with fierce look - Dexerto

Social media mogul and reality tv star Kylie Jenner is known as much for her lipstick line as she is for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, and one of her 2020 looks absolutely “killed” the competition — in part due to the talents of James Charles.

As soon as Halloween rolls around — even during the current health crisis — fans look toward to the crazy costumes that celebrities will pull off, which is almost always a visual treat due to their top-tier budgets and friendships with special effects artists.

Kylie Jenner is one such celeb, who has turned heads across the net for her rendition of a Barbie doll and Ariel from the Little Mermaid — not to mention the time she dressed up as a woodland fairy.

However, her latest costume has taken a more “wild” turn, as inspired by her brand-new Cheetah-themed makeup collection.

Partnering up with YouTuber-slash-makeup artist James Charles, Kylie decided to go full-on big cat, with Charles lending his own talents to deliver some stunning special effects.

Using tissue and liquid latex, James created three fake slash marks on her left cheek, as though Kylie had been scratched by the very Cheetah from her makeup collection.

After applying the rest of her makeup — also using the Cheetah collection — Charles completed the look by using black and red eyeshadows, as well as fake blood, to create a surprisingly realistic facial injury.

It’s clear that no cat scratch is going to get Kylie down, though, as evidenced by how amazingly fierce the entire ensemble came together, which the two showed off in a no-nonsense Instagram photo.

As for Kylie’s actual Halloween costume on the official holiday, she isn’t giving out any hints, preferring to keep it a surprise on the actual day (even though James tried his best to get her to spill the beans).

Considering the incredible creativity behind some of her most beloved costumes in the past, fans can safely bet that it’s probably worth the wait — especially if this one is anything to go by.