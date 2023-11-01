Best influencer Halloween costumes 2023: Charli D’Amelio, James Charles & Loren Gray

Halloween returns once again, bringing a multitude of costumes from across the depths of pop culture. From Charli D’Amelio to Hasanabi, here are some of the best influencer costumes that Halloween 2023 had to offer.

The frights and delights of Halloween are back for another scare, promising to be another thrilling event in the world of celebrity culture.

Time is of the essence, and these influencers, artists, and creators didn’t waste a moment when it came to showcasing their costumes of choice.

Article continues after ad

But who stood out among the crowd this year? To help you decide, we’ve put together some of our favorites.

Article continues after ad

Hasanabi

Streamer Hasanabi revealed he’d gotten professional help with his costume from cosplay designer Stella Chuu, who designed him his Roronoa Zoro costume from One Piece.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker

The internet IT couple, Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker decided to go for a matching costume this year as they dressed up as Coraline and Wybie from the movie Coraline.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Grace Helbig

Even though she’s currently going through chemotherapy for her breast cancer, YouTube star Grace Helbig still managed to pull off one of the most original Halloween costumes of the year. Grace shared a video of getting into her costume and revealed she was dressing up as the aliens that the Mexican government revealed earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

James Charles

Internet personality James Charles went all out with his costume this year and had a photoshoot in his Hannah Montana costume.

Article continues after ad

justjazzzyidk

Okay, you might not know who Jazzy is – yet – but she’s an TikToker that showed off not one, but two incredible Halloween costumes this year. Jazzy revealed her first costume in a TikTok video where she was dressed up as Steve Harvey.

Her second costume was just as amazing as she had some friends join her in a group Hangover costume, with Jezzy being dressed up as Alan.

Loren Gray

Loren Gray has been crowned the Queen of Halloween by her followers after she posted a week’s worth of incredible Halloween costumes on her Instagram. These included: Medusa, Barbenheimer, C-3PO, Astronaut Barbie, and the rebirth of the angel.

Article continues after ad