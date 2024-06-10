What is the ‘eyebrow blindness’ TikTok trend? James Charles at center of latest craze

The viral ‘eyebrow blindness’ TikTok trend sees users sharing their most embarrassing eyebrow mistakes from the past.

The latest craze to blow up on TikTok is the ‘eyebrow blindness’ trend, which has users digging into their photo archives to show how they once styled their eyebrows in ways that would now be deemed unsuitable or excessive.

The ‘eyebrow blindness’ trend sees users sharing their eyebrow styles from the late 2010s that do not match their face shapes. This mismatch often resulted from following popular trends without considering individual facial features.

The fad highlights how certain eyebrow shapes — often too thick, too arched, or overly filled — dominated the beauty scene, especially around 2016.

TikTokers participating in this trend show their current eyebrows at the beginning of their videos, and then their past eyebrow styles, which many now view as “chunky.” The song accompanying these clips is a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy,’ featuring the fitting lyrics “I remember when I lost my mind.”

Popular makeup artist James Charles also contributed to the trend by sharing photos of his past bold brows. “Girls are making videos about their ‘eyebrow blindness’ … y’all had 20/20 perfect vision in comparison to me,” he wrote over the video, which has amassed over 4 million views.

“Worst part is my tutorials definitely caused this… I’m sorry,” he captioned the clip. In the comments, many viewers said the internet personality inspired their eyebrow blindness.

“Girl we were FOLLOWING YOU,” one person said. “You were the LEADER James,” another added. “I need financial compensation for following this eyebrow tutorial,” a third wrote, to which Charles replied: “Venmo or cash app?? Zelle??”

Many TikTok users have racked up thousands of likes and views for taking part in this trend, and more people are deciding to join in as it spreads across the app.

The trend comes just weeks after the hilarious ‘I remember when I lost my mind’ challenge, which had TikTokers sharing embarrassing things they’ve done to impress their crushes.