Kylie Jenner under fire for realistic lion head dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash on social media after wearing a ‘realistic’ lion head dress to Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star shocked fans when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, donning a lifelike lion’s head on her shoulder.

Kylie’s black Schiaparelli dress was made of “foam, wool, and silk faux fur, and hand-painted to look as life-like as possible,” the brand revealed on Instagram.

“NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK,” the brand clarified, making it abundantly clear that the elaborate animal head is fake.

The 25-year-old also shared an Instagram post, showing off her controversial gown. “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” she wrote in the caption. “Wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful.”

Kylie Jenner slammed for wearing lion head dress

Despite the fact that the lion head is faux, many users still criticized the reality star and accused her of promoting trophy hunting.

“This normalisation of trophy hunting is so wrong. Using the natural beauty of wildlife to ‘shock’ and stir controversy. How sad and empty,” one wrote in the comments.

“It’s not cool at all, even if it’s faux, stop promoting the cruelty against the animals,” another commented.

“Come on Kylie… I love you but come on. Man-made or not, promoting the acceptance of wearing animals as trophies is never okay,” a third shared.

Surprisingly, animals rights organization PETA, who’s called out the Kardashians numerous times, came to Kylie’s defense.

“Kylie, Naomi, and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting,” PETA’s President told Page Six Style. “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

At the time of writing, Kylie Jenner has not yet responded to the backlash.