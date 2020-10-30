Twitch star JakeNBake hit with DMCA strike for Kanye song in two-year-old IRL stream - Dexerto

Twitch star Jake “Jake’n’Bake” Abramson has revealed he could be “in danger of losing everything” he’s built on his channel after an old IRL clip from more than two years ago was hit with a DMCA copyright strike due to a Kanye West song.

The ongoing Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) drama sweeping across Twitch has spared no one from its reach. The new Twitch crackdown, which sees streamers pinged for licensed music on broadcasts, is the hot topic in the community right now.

One by one, Twitch’s biggest stars have been sucked into the DMCA drama; Imane “Pokimane” Anys was forced to delete her streaming back-catalog last week, and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek has called for stars to “unite” against the crackdown.

DragonForce’s Herman Li was also banned after DMCA flagged his own music.

Now, the latest star to find himself on the DMCA frontlines is Jake’n’Bake. The 30-year-old IRL star is one of the Amazon-owned platform’s biggest stars. He boasts nearly 500k followers, but that may now be in danger.

Jake’n’Bake revealed on Oct. 29 that he had been hit with a copyright infringement from Twitch. The kicker? The clip in question was from a May 9 stream all the way back in 2018, which contained just mere seconds of Kanye West’s ‘Lift Yourself.’

Jake’n’Bake gets DMCA strike for old Twitch clip

“Just to be clear… this is a 30-second clip from two and a half years ago,” Abramson wrote on Twitter soon after receiving the DMCA email.

The Twitch email detailed a “claimed infringement” on Jake’n’Bake’s old 2018 broadcast, where moments of the Kanye West song can be heard. The email warned JakeNBake could have his channel “terminated” if another offense is uncovered.

“It was from an outdoor IRL stream. I probably passed by a shop, or was in a place that was playing the song in the background… I’m now in danger of losing everything,” the Twitch star continued. “How is this even realistic?”

Just to be clear… This is a 30sec clip from two and a half years ago. It was from an outdoor IRL stream. I probably passed by a shop or was in a place that was playing the song in the background. I’m now in danger of losing everything. How is this even realistic?! 😔 pic.twitter.com/zqYxfrshR0 — Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) October 29, 2020

Jake’n’Bake, who admitted on-stream soon after that Twitch is “80% of his life,” is now rushing to download and clear his video back-catalog — 13,00 past VODS worth — in an effort to avoid that next promised DMCA strike.

“The biggest thing for me, and I think a lot of people are the same, because my stuff is IRL, there’s like three years of home videos. I love that they’re all in one place, and accessible,” he explained.

“It’s not like I just played games… for me, it’s like, in my heart, all these memories, and experiences. It’s disappointing because it just got a bit more real.”

“My fear is if I counter-ping this, and it chimes like a little ‘tick’, and some computer just turns at me and goes through everything like ‘f*ck you, f*ck you, f*ck you’… and starts pinging me for everything I’ve done! Maybe I should just delete everything so that can’t get me.”

He added later, “It’s kind of nuts how this is just controlling my life now. This was two and a half years ago! I don’t really know what to do except delete everything, which just sucks. There’s nothing else I can really do.”

The DMCA drama, unfortunately, looks set to continue into the foreseeable future on Twitch, with the platform sticking to their guns on the copyright stance.

We can layout the big names hit by the wave so far ⁠— Courage, BrookeAB, Scump, Ninja, Sonii, Mongraal, Lirik… the list goes on ⁠— and there’ll likely be more caught in the crackdown soon. Twitch has yet to comment on the most recent strikes.