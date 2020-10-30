 Twitch star JakeNBake hit with DMCA strike for Kanye song in two-year-old IRL stream - Dexerto
JakeNBake hit with DMCA strike for Kanye song in two-year-old Twitch clip

Published: 30/Oct/2020 2:19 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 3:16

by Isaac McIntyre
Twitch: JakeNBake

Twitch star Jake “Jake’n’Bake” Abramson has revealed he could be “in danger of losing everything” he’s built on his channel after an old IRL clip from more than two years ago was hit with a DMCA copyright strike due to a Kanye West song.

The ongoing Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) drama sweeping across Twitch has spared no one from its reach. The new Twitch crackdown, which sees streamers pinged for licensed music on broadcasts, is the hot topic in the community right now.

One by one, Twitch’s biggest stars have been sucked into the DMCA drama; Imane “Pokimane” Anys was forced to delete her streaming back-catalog last week, and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek has called for stars to “unite” against the crackdown.

DragonForce’s Herman Li was also banned after DMCA flagged his own music.

Twitch: JakeNBake
Now, the latest star to find himself on the DMCA frontlines is Jake’n’Bake. The 30-year-old IRL star is one of the Amazon-owned platform’s biggest stars. He boasts nearly 500k followers, but that may now be in danger.

Jake’n’Bake revealed on Oct. 29 that he had been hit with a copyright infringement from Twitch. The kicker? The clip in question was from a May 9 stream all the way back in 2018, which contained just mere seconds of Kanye West’s ‘Lift Yourself.’

Jake’n’Bake gets DMCA strike for old Twitch clip

“Just to be clear… this is a 30-second clip from two and a half years ago,” Abramson wrote on Twitter soon after receiving the DMCA email.

The Twitch email detailed a “claimed infringement” on Jake’n’Bake’s old 2018 broadcast, where moments of the Kanye West song can be heard. The email warned JakeNBake could have his channel “terminated” if another offense is uncovered.

“It was from an outdoor IRL stream. I probably passed by a shop, or was in a place that was playing the song in the background… I’m now in danger of losing everything,” the Twitch star continued. “How is this even realistic?”

Jake’n’Bake, who admitted on-stream soon after that Twitch is “80% of his life,” is now rushing to download and clear his video back-catalog — 13,00 past VODS worth — in an effort to avoid that next promised DMCA strike.

“The biggest thing for me, and I think a lot of people are the same, because my stuff is IRL, there’s like three years of home videos. I love that they’re all in one place, and accessible,” he explained.

“It’s not like I just played games… for me, it’s like, in my heart, all these memories, and experiences. It’s disappointing because it just got a bit more real.”

“My fear is if I counter-ping this, and it chimes like a little ‘tick’, and some computer just turns at me and goes through everything like ‘f*ck you, f*ck you, f*ck you’… and starts pinging me for everything I’ve done! Maybe I should just delete everything so that can’t get me.”

He added later, “It’s kind of nuts how this is just controlling my life now. This was two and a half years ago! I don’t really know what to do except delete everything, which just sucks. There’s nothing else I can really do.”

The DMCA drama, unfortunately, looks set to continue into the foreseeable future on Twitch, with the platform sticking to their guns on the copyright stance.

We can layout the big names hit by the wave so far ⁠— Courage, BrookeAB, Scump, Ninja, Sonii, Mongraal, Lirik… the list goes on ⁠— and there’ll likely be more caught in the crackdown soon. Twitch has yet to comment on the most recent strikes.

Alexandra Botez responds to creepy Twitch viewer asking to see her feet

Published: 29/Oct/2020 23:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Alexandra Botez posing
Instagram/missbotez

Alexandra Botez

Twitch streamer and chess guru Alexandra Botez wasn’t going to put up with trolls asking to see her feet during a live stream.

During the broadcast, as Botez was challenging players in chess, a viewer decided to ask the streamer if they could see her feet – something that promoted a hilarious response from Alexandra.

“Sir, you’re not seeing… you know what,” the frustrated streamer began, before pausing with a smirk. “I’m going to show you what’s on my feet, and you’re going to stop asking.”

With that, the 25-year-old lifted up her shoe and showed it off in front of the camera.

Alexandra Botez holds a shoe
Twitch/BotezLive
Mess with the Botez, get the shoe.

“I’m wearing these clogs, okay? This is all you need to know. And if you would ask me that in person, I would turn into Romanian Botez,” she added.

Next, Alexandra pretended to smack the person with her clog while rambling on in Romanian.

“And I would hit you in the head with my shoe,” she warned. “And you wouldn’t see feet because your vision would be blurry.”

Amusingly, after that whole rant, the streamer went right back into challenging whoever she wanted to play next, as if the whole foot fiasco never even happened.

Fans have requested feet before

This isn’t the first time that Alexandra has been asked to show her feet, oddly enough. Earlier in 2020, a viewer donated $3 and asked the streamer to reveal her highly fetishized body part.

Instead of showing them off, however, she simply drew a foot on a piece of paper and held it up for the camera, which confused her two on-stream guests.

“Someone donated to show feet,” she explained, prompting some laughs in the chat.

While Botez has handled the foot remarks quite well thus far, the next time someone dares to ask the chess queen to slip off her shoes to expose her feet, they could be getting a clog to the skull.