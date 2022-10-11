Jake Paul wants Floyd Mayweather fight but on one major condition

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul is still eager to fight Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather but doesn’t believe the boxing icon will risk his 50-0 undefeated record against the social media phenomenon.

Even though he’s preparing to fight Anderson Silva at the end of October, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in letting people know that he’s got plans for once he’s done with the MMA legend.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has teased a move into the world of Mixed Martial Arts himself, but still wants to fight top-name boxers too. And that includes Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, even though the pair are vastly different when it comes to weight classes.

Jake has urged Floyd to fight him a few times now, but has ramped things up, seeing as the undefeated boxing legend is fighting Deji in November. Though, Jake doesn’t just want it to be an exhibition.

Jake Paul wants Floyd Mayweather to risk boxing record against him

‘The Problem Child’ spoke to MMA Fighting about the possibility of fighting ‘Money’ at some point, and he’s still eager for it to happen – but he wants it to be high stakes.

“I think he would [fight me] if it was an exhibition for sure,” Paul told the combat sports website. “The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk.”

Jake believes that having it as a pro bout would make things “three times as big” compared to an exhibition. “I definitely think there’s a fight for us in the future,” Paul added. “Whether it’s an exhibition or not, we’ll figure that part out.”

Instagram/Jakepaul Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in letting the world know his plans for his boxing future.

To this point, Floyd hasn’t risked his 50-0 record since fighting Conor McGregor back in 2017, instead focusing on exhibition fights against celebrities and other athletes.

It would certainly still be a lucrative fight for the pair of them if they went the exhibition route, but it wouldn’t be as high stakes as it could be. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.