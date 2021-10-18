Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury reportedly set for late 2021 fight date

YouTuber Jake Paul is becoming one of the biggest prize fighters in boxing, and it looks like he could be set to take on Tommy Fury, younger brother of one of the greatest heavyweights ever, Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is not a completely new idea, having long been rumored and doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier in May 2021, Jake rejected a fight offer from Fury, saying that the reality TV star has “some ladders to climb to get on my level.”

The pair have regularly gone back and forth throughout the latter half of 2021, and despite Jake saying it wouldn’t happen, it is now being reported that the fight will occur — and much sooner than expected.

In a conversation with iFL TV, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren suggested that a deal is on the horizon and the fight could happen before long.

“At the moment we’re quite close, we’re working through the terms and we’re hoping we can get it over the line,” Warren revealed. “It’s a great fight for Tommy, it’s a very lucrative fight for him… Financially, how can you turn that down?”

He went on: “I think he wins it, but it’s captured everybody’s imagination. Hopefully, we’ll finish it off this week… It will be late November/December.”

Tommy has been boxing far longer than Jake, but the younger Paul brother has been slowly working his way through the ranks with some high-profile matchups against the likes of UFC legend Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury betting odds

With less history in the ring, Jake Paul is being looked at as the underdog by bookmakers who are already offering odds for the market.

According to oddschecker, as of October 8, 2021, Tommy Fury was -175 to win, giving him an implied probability of winning of about 63%.

So, while it’s not a landslide probability, there’s definitely more belief in the younger Fury brother to have his hand raised at the end of the fight.