Jake Paul slams Michael Bisping & Jorge Masvidal for “hiding” behind UFC contracts

Jake Paul made his feelings known about championship MMA fighters “hiding” behind UFC contracts, directing calling out detractors like Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal.

The Problem Child has been itching to extend his boxing career’s unblemished record with tougher competition and bigger faces to put on the poster. But everytime he builds momentum in the headlines, he runs into roadblocks en route to his next fight.

The younger Paul has been calling out everyone from Conor McGregor to Tommy Fury, Usman to Nick/Nate Diaz but he’s still waiting to get back into the ring after knocking out Tyron Woodley back in December 2021.

Well he’s been getting more antsy to step back into the squared circle and he wants to face anyone that’s been talking trash on social media.

Paul is one of the biggest vocal critics of UFC boss Dana White for a while. In the lead up to Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Jake slammed White and the UFC fighters he’s looking to fight.

“I didn’t see that, but I also think it’s a silly callout [Besping v Paul],” he said. “That’s an easy fight for me. That’s a one-round fight. He’s an old guy, but here’s the thing about me: If someone talks s**t, I have to f**k them up.

“So these guys who think they’re so tough, these ‘UFC champions’ who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f**k out of all of them…So, any of them can get it… Bisping wants to talk s**t? Cool, let’s get in the ring, motherf**ker, you p**sy… Masvidal, you p**sy…They’re cap, and their dad, Dana, f**king owns them. They’re a bunch of f**king p**sies that hide behind their f**king contract. I’m mad!”

(Timestamp at 0:34 for mobile viewers)

As for what could be on the table, Paul and Bisping have been getting each other’s attention and have both vocalized their intent to fight.

It’ll be interesting to see who The Problem Child will eventually get to box next, as he continues to court numerous potential bouts.