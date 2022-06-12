 Jake Paul slams Eddie Hearn over “rubbish” Tommy Fury fight claims - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul slams Eddie Hearn over “rubbish” Tommy Fury fight claims

Published: 12/Jun/2022 12:31

by Connor Bennett
Jake Paul in boxing ring alongside Tommy Fury posing
YouTube: Jake Paul/Tommy Fury

Share

Jake Paul Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has seemingly downplayed claims that he’ll be fighting Tommy Fury in August by taking shots at Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. 

After taking a break from competing himself, focusing on promoting fighters under his MVP brand, Jake Paul confirmed that he’ll be returning to boxing in August.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally slated to fight on August 12, but he’ll now fight in New York on August 6th alongside Amanda Serrano. While there have been plenty of rumors about who Jake may be facing, his long-time rival Tommy Fury was put in pole position by Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Advertisement

Hearn, who doesn’t promote either fighter, stated that he’d heard that the pair will finally be coming to blows in August after their original 2021 fight was canceled. However, Jake has seemingly downplayed those claims.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury officially announced
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul was slated to take on Tommy Fury last year.

Until June 11, the ‘Problem Child’ had remained pretty quiet about possible opponents for his fight, instead, poking fun at some of the other fights taking place around him.

He chimed in on things about his fight when Tyson Fury downplayed claims about his own return to the ring, where it was claimed that he’d be fighting the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in December.

Advertisement

“This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!” Fury said. Jake didn’t miss a beat, quoting Fury’s tweet and replying: “Anything that comes out of Hearn’s mouth is rubbish.”

As noted, there have been plenty of rumors about possible opponents for Jake – ranging from Anderson Silva to Tommy Fury. Though, many fans have urged him to finally square off with Tommy.

At this point, it remains to be seen as to who Jake will be squaring off with come August 6, but there is plenty of interest. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement