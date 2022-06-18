Jake Paul responds to Mike Tyson’s boxing bout idea on Jimmy Kimmel

Jake Paul responded to Mike Tyson’s Jimmy Kimmel interview where the former boxing World Champ said he’d want to step into the ring against the YouTuber in 2022.

Paul has been getting a ton of gas early in his boxing career despite the lack of professional boxers he’s squared off against. Still, as a 5-0 boxer his name is starting to get brought up more and more by people who want to give him the first blemish of his career.

He’s already locked in for an August Pay-Per-View match at Madison Square Garden but has yet to reveal who will fill out his card with about two months left to go.

Regardless, it seems as though Paul could have his next event lined up already after Tyson’s late-night show appearance might finally produce Iron Mike vs The Problem Child.

Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. pic.twitter.com/dlGQUf2EP0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 18, 2022

After Tyson told Kimmel that he would oblige Paul’s request to step into the arena, Paul caught wind of the famed boxer’s response sometime later.

“Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen,” Paul said.

Tyson seemed willing to set up a match with Paul, and he thinks there’s no better time than the present to get a show like that going.

“He’s skilled enough, yes, I’m gonna give it to him. Because he’s winning… You gotta give him credit, he’s beating people he shouldn’t be beating.

“He’s doing so much for boxing… Anything is possible, but it’s gotta happen this year.”

Paul has earned Mike’s respect since the YouTuber first started his fighting journey in early 2020, and it’s been just enough to buy some 1-on-1 time with The Baddest Man on the Planet.

There are no details on a possible Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card so far but, if both are serious about putting an event together, we could find out more soon.