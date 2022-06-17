Undefeated boxing icon wants to fight Jake Paul next in exhibition match

As Jake Paul prepares to step back into the ring, he’s apparently drawn the attention of boxing legend Andre Ward as he’s willing to fight Jake at some point.

While he only holds a 5-0 record, and has yet to fight a ‘real boxer’, Jake Paul has made plenty of waves in the world of boxing with his work both in and out of the ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has gotten into wars of words with plenty of top-level fighters, including Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Tyson Fury, and even Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

He’ll be returning to the ring in August, ending a seven-month hiatus from fighting, and is seemingly going to fight Tommy Fury at last. However, there’s apparent interest from Andre Ward as well.

Ward, who retired in 2017 with an undefeated 32-0 record, was finally inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in mid-June alongside the aforementioned Mayweather, who claimed that the former light heavyweight king wants to fight Jake.

“I spoke to Andre Ward. You guys seen us talking on stage, you know, at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. We was talking on stage,” Mayweather told reporters.

“You know, Andre Ward was talking to me. And it’s crazy. Andre Ward said he wanted to do, he didn’t mind doing an exhibition against Jake Paul.”

As noted, Ward has been out of the ring for five years – only stepping back into it to film parts of the movie franchise Creed – but the Olympic gold medallist is still a highly-skilled fighter.

Unlike some of the other fighters that Jake has been called out by, Ward is right in the ring of the weight Jake typically fights at, so it would make sense on that front.

Whether or not the social media star would entertain a fight with S.O.G however, is a different question altogether. So, we’ll have to wait and see.