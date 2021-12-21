Jake Paul says he would have “smacked the sh*t” out of Island Boys over IMPAULSIVE walkout

YouTube star Jake Paul may have gotten the Island Boys to make a song for him, but he’s not too fond of how the rap duo handled an altercation on big bro Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Rappers the Island Boys are making waves across social media due to their viral song and unconventional style.

The rappers, who are identical twins, haven’t exactly been met with positivity in spite of their newfound fame; the pair were booed at their very first concert in Miami, Florida, and were met with fury from viewers at the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch on December 18.

That’s not all; they also walked out of a podcast episode hosted by YouTube star Logan Paul, after co-host George Jankos asked them about their plans if, “God forbid,” their music careers should go down the drain.

It appears that little bro Jake Paul wasn’t a fan of how the rappers handled the situation — more specifically, by the fact that they claimed they were “thuggin’.”

According to Jake, the duo aren’t as hard as they make themselves out to be… and considering his boxing accolades, he’d be happy to show them how their attitudes make him feel with his fists.

Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. pic.twitter.com/c7vd3mW02v — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul slams the Island Boys over IMPAULSIVE drama

“They’re punks,” Paul said in an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. “When he stood up to George and said, ‘I’m thugging.’ Like, do you know what that means? You weigh ninety pounds. You know what that actually means?”

“Like, have you seen Scarface?” he continued. “For you to have the audacity to stand up to George Jankos, the nicest guy in the world, and say, ‘I am thugging,’ you’re a f**king punk!”

“I wish I was there, because I would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re thugging? That’s crazy.’ I would have smacked the s**t out of them.”

(Topic begins at 34:30)

This follows what appeared to be a friendly relationship between Jake and the Island Boys, who even made a song for the Tyron Woodley boxing rematch at Jake’s request.

For now, it’s unclear where the group stands… but it does have fans wondering what an Island Boys diss track would sound like.