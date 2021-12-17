Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now.

The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus their differently colored hair and face tattoos), have gone viral for their song ‘Island Boy,’ which has racked up 2.5 million views since being uploaded on December 3, 2021.

Whether you love them or hate them, the Island Boys are getting major attention online… much in the style of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The self-proclaimed ‘Problem Child’ of boxing is getting back in the ring four months after his August bout with former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley for his first-ever rematch.

Advertisement

Read More: Bella Poarch overtakes Addison Rae in TikTok followers

There’s a lot on the line for Paul, and he’s showing out in some big (and pricey) ways — his $500,000 ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt and upcoming ‘most expensive fight trunks in history’ being just two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Island Boys make song for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch

However, he’s gone the extra mile by asking the Island Boys to make a special song specifically for his December 18 rematch against Woodley… and the Boys agreed.

Their special song isn’t anything totally original. Rather, it’s just a play on their existing hit, Island Boy, with different lyrics: “I’m a boxer boy / Fighting Tyron Woodley on December 18,” etc.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

That being said, it certainly makes for some interesting promo, especially considering that the duo walked off the set of the IMPAULSIVE podcast around the same time — the podcast produced and hosted by Jake’s big bro, Logan Paul.

Read More: How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

The rappers got into a beef with Paul’s friend and podcast co-host, George Jankos, after being asked about what they’d do if, “God forbid,” their music careers didn’t pan out.

It seems like the Island Boys have an interesting relationship with the Paul brothers, at present. Who knows… maybe we’ll see the Floridian rappers at Jake’s boxing match in Tampa on Saturday.