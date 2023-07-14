Jake Paul said Sports Illustrated cover will “piss off a lot of people”

Multifaceted YouTuber turned professional boxer has turned heads with his new Sports Illustrated cover.

Having begun his boxing career in 2018, Jake Paul has only had five years participating in the sport and was already given the privilege of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine for the August issue in recognition for his accomplishment in the sport.

Jake’s boxing camp is no joke. He ruthlessly trains from morning to night with boxing hall of famer Shane Mosley, as he is in preparation for his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz on August 5th.

Article continues after ad

This fight comes after Jake was dethroned from being undefeated when he faced off against Tommy Fury and lost in February of this year.

Instagram: jakepaul

Jake Paul’s trainer said he has the “potential to be a champion”

Humbled and proud, Jake said his cover may just “piss off a lot of people,” as he’s fairly new to the sport.

Not only was Jake Paul on the cover of SI, but he was also recognized as one of Sports Illustrated 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports on their 2023 Power List, alongside athletes like Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Article continues after ad

When speaking with SI for his cover issue, Jake explained his training mindset, saying, “I just look to the next person who’s maybe the best at it and say, well, if they can do it, so can I.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He went on to say, “[i]f I really put my mind to something then why can’t I accomplish that as well?”

Jake’s trainer Shane also has reason to believe that Jake will be the best of the best, saying, “[h]e works very hard, he listens very well… He has potential to be a champion, a world champion.”

Article continues after ad

Not only is Jake being pitted as a future champion, but he also has multiple business ventures and has recently expanded his net worth by millions, resulting in him buying a home in Puerto Rico for himself and his five-time world champion speed skater girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.