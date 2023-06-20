Tommy Fury promises to “end” YouTube boxing by defeating KSI & Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is aiming to “end” the YouTube boxing scene as his proposed fight with KSI is inching ever closer to happening – and he’s aiming to beat Jake Paul again too.

Over the last few years, Tommy Fury has had an ongoing feud with Jake Paul. The two have constantly traded blows on social media and, at long last, inside the ring as well.

Back in February, Tommy became the first blemish on Jake’s boxing record, defeating the YouTuber by split decision. While there had been talk of a rematch happening in July, Jake’s fight with Nate Diaz in August has complicated things on that front.

That has led Tommy and KSI to start negotiating on a possible clash, especially after KSI’s recent clash with Joe Fournier. Now, the two Brits are expecting the fight to happen, and Tommy wants to put an end to YouTuber boxing with it.

Tommy Fury lays out KSI and Jake Paul rematch plans

The Love Island star spoke to Sky Sports ahead of his brother, Roman Fury, recent fight on June 16, talking about the “hit list” he has in mind to finish off YouTube boxing.

“I think everybody knows what’s next for me, it’s being teased at the minute, hopefully, we can get this KSI fight over the line and I’ll knock off another YouTuber,” he told Sky Sports.

“That’s my plan for this year, I want to end YouTuber boxing within 12 months. That’s my plan, so we’ll see.”

Tommy also stated he’s “happy” to take Jake Paul on again in the new year after Jake offered him the chance to fight at some point in February 2024.

It remains to be seen if these fights will actually happen, but it at least seems that they’re getting closer.