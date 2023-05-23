Jake Paul roasted by Conor McGregor as UFC star predicts Nate Diaz fight

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken some shots at Jake Paul, calling him a “donkey” as he weighed in on the YouTuber’s upcoming fight with Nate Diaz.

Since getting involved in the world of boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in calling out big names. Over the last few years, Conor McGregor has been firmly in his crosshairs, even despite the fact the Irishman hasn’t boxed since his fight with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

The ‘Notorious’ one had, at first, been unwilling to engage in Jake’s trash talk. Though, he finally relented by labeling Jake and his brother Logan as “dingbats.” Since then, he’s been asked to weigh in on all their fights, and touch on the possibility of him potentially fighting Jake.

While that still seems to be a pipedream, Jake is fighting one of McGregor’s fiercest rivals in Nate Diaz on August 5. And, as such, the Irish fighting star was asked to weigh in on things.

Conor McGregor makes predictions for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

McGregor spoke to Ariel Helwani on May 20 to discuss his own return to action, his business ventures, and the upcoming Paul vs Diaz clash. And, in true McGregor style, he had some harsh words for Jake.

“I fancy him (Nate) for it, to be honest,” Conor said as he refused to mention Jake by his name. “Your man is a bit windy. The other cat is a bit windy, you know. But, he’s a donkey. That guy is a donkey, the other cat.

“A donkey has a kick as well, so you’ve just got to be wary of that. But I just think it should be Nate (winning).”

With Jake getting increasingly involved in MMA – he’s expected to make his debut with PFL before long – it’s only going to increase speculation about a clash with Conor.

Though, seeing as Conor continually refuses to call him by his name, don’t expect him to be calling out Jake for a scrap anytime soon.