Jake Paul attacks Conor McGregor’s personal life after UFC star calls him a “donkey”

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul lashed out at MMA star Conor McGregor after the Irish fighter called him a “donkey” in a brutal personal attack.

Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s most prolific influencer-boxers, and he’s made no bones about his ambitions of taking his combat sports skills to the next level.

Early this year, he signed with the Professional Fighter’s League, an MMA organization that promised Jake’s debut fight would be against a “top” fighter.

Now, he’s taking on Nate Diaz in a boxing match after months of trash talk and feuding between the two… but Diaz isn’t the only mixed martial artist he’s got beef with.

For years now, Jake has vied for a potential match against the one and only Conor McGregor. Although the two have bantered back and forth in various interviews and internet comments, it doesn’t look like a fight will be coming up for these two stars anytime soon.

That hasn’t stopped them from trading verbal blows, though, with McGregor most recently calling Jake a “donkey” in an interview with Matchroom Boxing this month.

“You know, he’s a donkey!” McGregor said when discussing Jake’s upcoming match against Diaz. “The guy’s a donkey. But a donkey has a kick, as well. So, you’ve just got to be worried of that.”

(Topic begins at 17:50)

Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor for calling him a “donkey”

Jake responded to McGregor’s comments in a May 30 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he first hit back with a hilarious reply: “I would say I definitely got some kick.”

However, the tone of the conversation quickly became heated as Jake took shots at McGregor’s personal life, making special mention of his fights against Diaz and his alleged drug use.

“Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f*cking f*ck outta you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f*ck out,” Paul blasted.

“And you’re gonna be sitting there with your new beer company that’s failing, drinking it, drunk as f*ck, realizing that you pissed your life away drinking at the end of the bottle, and you’re gonna say, ‘Damn, I really thought no one was gonna do what I did in this sport. I really thought no one would be as big of a name [as me]. I really thought I was gonna be the biggest forever.'”

(Topic begins at 26:19)

“But you can’t choose, and you can’t have both lives. You can’t have the fun, party, **** life and be the greatest fighter in the world, and you chose the wrong path. But that money fight will always be there. And when I knock Nate Diaz the f*ck out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer.”

It’s clear that Jake is vying for a fight against McGregor… but it’s unclear if taking shots at his personal life will rile him up enough to take the bait.

For now, Jake is gearing up for his bout against Diaz later this summer.