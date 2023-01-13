PFL boss reveals Jake Paul’s MMA debut will be against a “top” fighter

Jake Paul could be making his MMA debut sooner than fans think, and PFL CEO Peter Murray already knows who ‘The Problem Child’ will be fighting.

Influencer Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm with boxing victories against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Now, he’s looking to move onto the world of MMA.

2023 kicked off with a bang, with Paul signing to the PFL and issuing a major fight challenge to Nate Diaz in a clash that fans have been dying to see.

The question now is, when will Jake make his debut, and who will he battle in his first mixed martial arts scrap? According to the PFL boss, Jake won’t be getting any easy foe to kick off the next chapter of his career.

Jake Paul MMA debut teased for 2023 against “top athlete”

Speaking with DAZN, Peter Murray praised Jake Paul as a good promoter and advocate for combat sports, calling his signing a “winning partnership.”

Paul will be fighting in the org’s special pay-per-view Super Fight division, and it seems like his first opponent will be a big one.

Amanda Westcott, SHOWTIME Jake Paul is undefeated in his boxing career as he moves to MMA.

When asked about when he will be fighting and who he’ll be up against, Murray hinted that the YouTuber’s first bout could be this year.

“I can’t tell you when his debut will be in MMA with the PFL, but what I can tell you is that it’s possible that it could be in 2023,” he said.

As for who his opponent will be, the CEO teased that they will be a “major athlete in MMA” and that Jake will only be battling “the top athletes in MMA.”

“We are excited to see that, I know fans are excited for more details and those details will be forthcoming,” he added.

It seems like we won’t have long to wait until we learn more info, but so far, there have been no shortage of possible foes, with ex-UFC fighters Kevin Lee and Ben Askren both itching to make the influencer submit.