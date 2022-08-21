Jake Paul reveals more details about boxing opponent for October return

Jake Paul has confirmed that he’s lining up a “pro boxer” with a winning record as his opponent for a fight in October.

After beating Tyron Woodley for a second time at the end of 2021, Jake Paul went on a bit of a hiatus from in-ring action. The YouTuber-turned-boxer instead turned his hand to promoting and building his Most Valuable Promotions brand.

‘The Problem Child’ was supposed to end that hiatus and return to the boxing ring in August, but his scheduled clashes with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were canceled due to a number of different issues on the side of his opponents.

A summer fight is now out of the question for Jake, but he is planning on fighting in October, and he’s already lining up a “big name” opponent.

Jake Paul returning to boxing in October against “big name”

Shortly after the fight with Rahman Jr. was scrapped due to weight issues, Jake’s team confirmed that October was the month they were looking at making a fight happen in.

Since then, he’s given a few more details on who he’ll be fighting, but hasn’t yet mentioned a name or confirmed the date for his long-awaited fighting return.

“My next opponent will be a pro boxer and, of course, he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October,” Jake tweeted on August 20.

The fact that Jake has confirmed it’ll be a pro boxer that he squares off against rules out the possibility of him fighting an MMA fighter trying their hand at boxing – and it’s not like he’s short of potential opponents on that front.

Seeing as he and KSI are seemingly fighting in 2023, it’ll be interesting to see who Jake has lined up, as he won’t want to endanger that highly-anticipated clash by losing or suffering an injury.