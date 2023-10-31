Fans shocked by KSI’s “cold” warning to Tyson Fury before Tommy fight

KSI’s fans are shocked by the YouTube star’s “cold” warning message to Tyson Fury before fighting his younger brother Tommy Fury.

After months of waiting and anticipation, KSI finally stepped in the ring and went blow for blow with Tommy Fury on October 14.

Going into the fight, KSI was aiming to do what his rival Jake Paul couldn’t and knock out Fury after he beat ‘The Problem Child’ earlier in 2023 — all to prove once and for all he’s the best influencer boxer.

While ultimately the fight went in Fury’s favor, winning by a controversial majority decision — which was then corrected to a unanimous decision after one of the judges submitted an ‘incorrect’ scorecard — fans are shocked by KSI’s bone-chilling message to Tyson Fury before the fight.

KSI fans shocked by “cold” message to Tyson Fury

Before the fight, boxing’s dominant heavyweight Tyson Fury was overseeing KSI getting his hands wrapped before putting on his gloves — a common tradition in combat sports.

While watching him getting his hands wrapped, KSI had a warning message for Tyson, which has left fans shocked. “I’m about to do a madness to your brother,” he said.

“Sorry?” Tyson responded, to which KSI repeated himself. “I’m about to do a madness to your bro, I want you to know that.”

To much surprise, Tyson’s response wasn’t hostile or antagonistic at all, simply wishing the YouTuber good luck in the ring.

“Good luck. That’s what we’ve come for innit? To do a madness to people, you’re both getting paid well for, so.”

It’s fair to say KSI’s words left some fans shocked. “Not going to lie, this is cold,” said one. “Imagine speaking to Tyson Fury like that.”

While KSI ultimately lost, the YouTube star has since sent an official appeal to the PBA, the governing body that sanctioned the fight, hoping to overturn the “outrageous” decision.