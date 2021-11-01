Jake Paul & MrBeast challenge Elon Musk to donate billions of dollars to end world hunger

YouTube stars Jake Paul and MrBeast are calling out Tesla CEO Elon Musk to donate billions of dollars to help end world hunger… but MrBeast might have a different plan in mind if things fall through.

Popular influencer and philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has kicked off a huge effort across social media to clean the world’s oceans. Enlisting the help of numerous influencers, his ‘TeamSeas’ project has already raised over $10 million at the time of writing.

However, MrBeast isn’t the only personality calling for change in the world; it seems that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is also looking to put down some cash for charity, but he’s calling out a major celebrity in the process.

On November 1, 2021, Paul tagged tech mogul Elon Musk in a pointed tweet, calling for him to donate a whopping $6 billion to the UN in the name of ending world hunger.

Jake Paul calls out Elon Musk & puts down $10 million for charity

That’s not all; Paul even claimed he’d put down $10 million if his post received 690,000 likes, so it looks like he’s putting down the money whether or not Musk donates.

While Musk has yet to respond to Paul’s challenge, another influencer has put his name in the ring — MrBeast. In a reply to Paul’s tweet, he wrote: “If he doesn’t, give that $10 million to TeamSeas!”

If he doesn’t, give that 10 mil to teamseas! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 1, 2021

Thus far, a slew of responses have flooded in under the post, most of which are waiting with bated breath for Musk to reply.

This wouldn’t be the first time Paul has put his money where his mouth is; in June, the YouTuber donated $5,000 to help fund Sarah ‘Too Sweet’ Alpar’s journey to fight against Erin Blanchfield amid a pay controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White.

For now, Jake’s Tweet is still gaining traction, leaving fans on the edges of their seats to see how Musk decides to reply.